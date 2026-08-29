Consumer Reports Recommends This American-Made Pie Pan For Golden Crust Every Time

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A homemade pie can go sideways in a hot minute, which is either annoying or disastrous, depending on the severity or your tolerance for imperfection. But one of the most disappointing things is discovering that a beautifully crafted pie still carries a pale complexion, or worse, a soggy bottom. Choosing the right pie pan for your bake is crucial, and the one used for baking your masterpiece can make a real difference. Consumer Reports put seven popular options to the test, and one emerged as the overall best: the USA Pan 9-Inch Pie Pan.

For making the comparisons, Consumer Reports selected pie pans made from metal, glass, and ceramic, then put them through the exact same blueberry-pie test. The tester compared several things affecting usability and outcomes, including the all-important crust and how evenly it baked. The report states that it was particularly seeking out "the ones that deliver flaky and evenly browned crusts."

Consumer Reports also considered manufacturers' claims about whether the products were free of potentially harmful substances, including the controversial biggies: BPA, PTFE, and PFAS. Those things are particularly important to consumers concerned about chemicals in nonstick pans.