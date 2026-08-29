Considered One Of The Best Burgers In LA, This Spot Boasts 100% Grass-Fed Wagyu Beef

Of all the best burgers in L.A. — and there's certainly no shortage — you might expect In-N-Out to dominate the conversation. Instead, we're pointing you toward a chain that stands out for its top-tier quality and consistency time and time again. HiHo Cheeseburger has set a high bar for the burger biz: It's one of the only burger restaurants in the world to exclusively serve 100% grass-fed, expensive Wagyu beef, and you can taste the difference.

HiHo has six locations scattered across the county, from Pasadena to Calabasas, and from the outside, it looks like a fairly standard burger place. But it's the meat that makes it special; according to HiHo's website, its beef comes from cows raised by a sustainable farming collective that does not use antibiotics, GMOs, or hormones. HiHo makes its patties by grinding whole cuts of Wagyu every day, and only adds salt and pepper for seasoning to keep it simple. The classic cheeseburger is topped with American cheese and ketchup and served on a sesame seed bun. It's the sheer simplicity that makes the high-quality ingredients shine even brighter.