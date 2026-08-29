Considered One Of The Best Burgers In LA, This Spot Boasts 100% Grass-Fed Wagyu Beef
Of all the best burgers in L.A. — and there's certainly no shortage — you might expect In-N-Out to dominate the conversation. Instead, we're pointing you toward a chain that stands out for its top-tier quality and consistency time and time again. HiHo Cheeseburger has set a high bar for the burger biz: It's one of the only burger restaurants in the world to exclusively serve 100% grass-fed, expensive Wagyu beef, and you can taste the difference.
HiHo has six locations scattered across the county, from Pasadena to Calabasas, and from the outside, it looks like a fairly standard burger place. But it's the meat that makes it special; according to HiHo's website, its beef comes from cows raised by a sustainable farming collective that does not use antibiotics, GMOs, or hormones. HiHo makes its patties by grinding whole cuts of Wagyu every day, and only adds salt and pepper for seasoning to keep it simple. The classic cheeseburger is topped with American cheese and ketchup and served on a sesame seed bun. It's the sheer simplicity that makes the high-quality ingredients shine even brighter.
HiHo is a cut above the rest
While HiHo might not have the legendary status of In-N-Out just yet, it's building a cult-like following online, where the praise keeps piling up. One Redditor called it "super underrated [--] especially for the price," while others in the same r/FoodLosAngeles thread pointed out that HiHo's veggie burger options are top-quality as well (especially its pickles). With toppings like house-made pickles, pastrami, and spicy onions, you can kick your burger up a notch or keep it nice and simple — the choice is yours.
The fries earn just as much love as the burgers, if not more. The original poster from the above Reddt thread described them as "East Coast style 'Boardwalk fries' served at the beach," a nod to the perfectly crispy frying style perfected on the shores of Delaware and New Jersey — the OG location of boardwalk fries actually made our list of the hands-down best fries in each state. One Tripadvisor reviewer admitted, "The fries are some of the best I have ever had! A bit of crunch with a lot of potato." A Yelper put it like this: "Do not share [the fries], get your own. Really good[,] crispy[,] and yummy!"