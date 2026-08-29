Is Your Grocery Store Produce Really Local? Here's What The Label Means

Ever got drawn into picking something from the produce aisle just because of the word "local" stickered on it? You can find it on chalkboard signs over the tomatoes, on labels wrapped around bunches of kale, and sometimes even in the form of cute little flags stuck in the peach bin. All of it conjures a nice mental image of farms you could drive to on a Saturday and produce harvested three days ago from somewhere nearby instead of across the country, transported in a refrigerated trailer. That same picture makes it easier to swallow the higher price tag of local foods. But unless you're shopping at a farmers market or buying from a CSA subscription (one of the best ways to get fresh, local produce), the local label in your grocery store is probably just marketing.

Unlike the term "organic," there's no federal labeling rule that concretely defines what local means for fruits and vegetables. So currently, the state, the store, and the customer are all left to define it on their own. For example, New Jersey passed a law in 2022 to to ensure that the local label only applies to fruit and vegetables grown, harvested, and packaged in-state. In contrast, Whole Foods calls anything that's made within a seven-hour drive from its store as local. Maryland goes further and puts the decision on the shopper directly: it only requires manufacturers to state which state the food was grown in, then leaves it up to the customer to decide if that counts as local. There are reportedly nine states with no laws on origin. Here's the kicker: Congress did actually put one definition on the books. It just wasn't written for labeling.