For Richer-Tasting Apple Pie, Add One Ingredient To The Mixture

The best apple pies are extraordinarily rich, with a flavor so impactful, you're left wondering if the ambrosias of Greek myth were actually just apples rather than the food of the gods. If you've tried every spice combination or tirelessly compared apple varieties only to fall short, you don't have to ascend to the heavens to better the dessert. For delicious apple pie, all you need is a splash of booze.

Of course, quality fruits and good nutmeg or cinnamon are key for apple pies, but there's a depth of flavor that can only come from alcohol like rum or whiskey. Aged in oak casks for years, the booze develops a unique flavor rich with spices, woods, caramel and vanilla, and nuts and grains. A few tablespoons (or more) of your preferred alcohol infuses the apple pie with the warm, enveloping flavor that no pantry item can replicate. We love using bourbon — and other liquors — to make pumpkin pie bolder, and it can do the exact same thing for apple pie.

The deeper flavors of booze heighten apples' tart, fruity flavors, and it all comes together before you place the pie in the oven. With your apples peeled and chopped, put them in a saucepan along with the alcohol, some butter, sugar, and spices to coax out their juices and transform the booze into a syrupy reduction. Once the sauce has thickened, pile the filling into the pie tin and bake at 425 degrees Fahrenheit for about 45 minutes.