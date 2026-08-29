Not Sweet Tomatoes — The Classic '90s Sandwich And Salad Chain Floridians Will Remember

Today, chains such as Panera and even Newks dominate the soup and sandwich restaurant market, but in the affectionately remembered '90s, the world felt vaster. Many fondly recall restaurants such as Sweet Tomatoes and Souplantation, with their mile-long salad, soup, and sandwich bars, but once upon a time, the restaurant name on every Floridian's lips was Crispers. This chain boasted 35 locations across the state at the height of its popularity, but now the brand and its vast assortment of sandwiches and salads are nothing more than a memory.

Crispers was founded in Lakeland, Florida, in 1989 by Bill and Vanessa Whittaker, and was one of those classic restaurant chains you'd only find in the South. A quick-service style restaurant, Crispers was well-known for soups, salads, sandwiches, flatbreads, and desserts. It was the kind of place you'd swing by for lunch or dinner when you didn't quite know what you wanted, exactly because it had a little bit of everything. By 2002, the chain was so popular that even Publix invested in it, with the money to be used for expanding the chain even further, but by 2022 the chain was gone for good.