Does Scoring Steak Lead To A Better Crust?
It's almost gospel that you shouldn't mess too much with good steak, but if you can get a perfect crust, some might make an exception. That layer of perfectly browned meat is the key to getting the most flavor without resorting to spice rubs and marinades that might overwhelm the taste itself. There are some simple things you can do to help steak crust development, but not every tip is as effective as you might hope. Although a less common recommendation, some suggest scoring your steak. So, we asked Scott Thomas, the owner of The Grillin' Fools and The Cookin' Fools, if this will actually give your meat a better crust.
"So, there is some benefit to this," Thomas admits, "but I just don't think it benefits the primary steak types." The logic goes that scoring steak — which is when you cut thin slits into the meat — creates more surface area to brown, but Thomas doesn't see much purpose in that. "I'm not really keen on this method on the big three and their derivatives," he notes, naming ribeyes, strip steaks, and filets specifically. For Thomas, the benefit of scoring not in helping the crust, but mostly for tenderizing — and those cuts are already plenty tender. However, the expert adds: "For tier-two steaks and steaks that take a marinade, this method has merit."
Scoring a steak is more for tenderizing some cuts than forming a crust
Thomas gave us a good rundown on the different steak cuts he would utilize the scoring technique to help make them more tender. "A sirloin steak, coulotte/picanha, Denver steak, flat iron, or teres major would all be candidates that would benefit from this," he reveals. All these steaks are less tender than the "big three," and would be great on their own if you score them, but Thomas also notes that some cuts used as an ingredient in other dishes may also benefit from this preparation. "Skirt steak, hanger steak, and flank steak would be great candidates, as they are all steaks I might marinate and put in, say, tacos/fajitas/burritos, or on a salad," the expert adds.
If you are scoring a steak, you don't need to do too much. A thin slice 1⁄8-inch deep is all you need to sever some of those tougher fibers. You can do this on both sides for most steaks, though with a few exceptions. "For those latter three steaks (skirt, hanger and flank), I would only score on the one side, as they are already super thin," Thomas instructs, revealing that scoring both sides "will shred the steak too much." With thin steaks like that, a score can help a steak marinade penetrate the surface better. Don't expect any miracles with a better crust for steak, but scoring does have some use in the right circumstances.