Does Scoring Steak Lead To A Better Crust?

It's almost gospel that you shouldn't mess too much with good steak, but if you can get a perfect crust, some might make an exception. That layer of perfectly browned meat is the key to getting the most flavor without resorting to spice rubs and marinades that might overwhelm the taste itself. There are some simple things you can do to help steak crust development, but not every tip is as effective as you might hope. Although a less common recommendation, some suggest scoring your steak. So, we asked Scott Thomas, the owner of The Grillin' Fools and The Cookin' Fools, if this will actually give your meat a better crust.

"So, there is some benefit to this," Thomas admits, "but I just don't think it benefits the primary steak types." The logic goes that scoring steak — which is when you cut thin slits into the meat — creates more surface area to brown, but Thomas doesn't see much purpose in that. "I'm not really keen on this method on the big three and their derivatives," he notes, naming ribeyes, strip steaks, and filets specifically. For Thomas, the benefit of scoring not in helping the crust, but mostly for tenderizing — and those cuts are already plenty tender. However, the expert adds: "For tier-two steaks and steaks that take a marinade, this method has merit."