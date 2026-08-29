The Dessert Sauce That Makes Grocery Store Cake Taste Homemade

Everyone loves to present a homemade dessert when hosting, but baking takes up a lot of time. Cookies are one thing, but a perfectly frosted, multi-layer cake can take hours, and even a bakery run is out of the realm of possibility when life gets hectic. This is when store-bought cakes can come in clutch — but sometimes they can be lacking in flavor. When that's the case, I like to jazz them up with a delicious sea salt and vanilla-spiked chocolate sauce that takes minutes to prepare.

There has been some sort of chocolate sauce on the menu in any kitchen I've worked in. No matter how fancy we tried to get — slowly bubbled caramels, intricate butterscotches, fruit-spiked syrups — we always returned to good old-fashioned chocolate sauce. It's probably because chocolate contains countless microbes and flavor compounds that are delicious to our taste buds, and it releases a fatty film that creates a rich, smooth mouthfeel, making it perfect for leveling up a dry, flavorless cake.

Hot fudge sauce will level up your store-bought cake, but I like to make a lighter, dairy-free sauce that lifts the cake instead of overpowering it. Salt also enhances the sweetness of chocolate, and I find that sea salt provides a slightly more complex flavor. I use this sauce on both store-bought and stale cake as it adds a lot of moisture and elevates the natural taste of the cake. It also looks gorgeous when drizzled at an angle, creating a more homemade look.