The Dessert Sauce That Makes Grocery Store Cake Taste Homemade
Everyone loves to present a homemade dessert when hosting, but baking takes up a lot of time. Cookies are one thing, but a perfectly frosted, multi-layer cake can take hours, and even a bakery run is out of the realm of possibility when life gets hectic. This is when store-bought cakes can come in clutch — but sometimes they can be lacking in flavor. When that's the case, I like to jazz them up with a delicious sea salt and vanilla-spiked chocolate sauce that takes minutes to prepare.
There has been some sort of chocolate sauce on the menu in any kitchen I've worked in. No matter how fancy we tried to get — slowly bubbled caramels, intricate butterscotches, fruit-spiked syrups — we always returned to good old-fashioned chocolate sauce. It's probably because chocolate contains countless microbes and flavor compounds that are delicious to our taste buds, and it releases a fatty film that creates a rich, smooth mouthfeel, making it perfect for leveling up a dry, flavorless cake.
Hot fudge sauce will level up your store-bought cake, but I like to make a lighter, dairy-free sauce that lifts the cake instead of overpowering it. Salt also enhances the sweetness of chocolate, and I find that sea salt provides a slightly more complex flavor. I use this sauce on both store-bought and stale cake as it adds a lot of moisture and elevates the natural taste of the cake. It also looks gorgeous when drizzled at an angle, creating a more homemade look.
How to make sea salt chocolate sauce
We used a very simple chocolate sauce recipe in one of the kitchens I worked at. Just whisk cocoa powder, water, and sugar together in a pan and simmer for 30 seconds or so. You only need about one cup each of cocoa powder and water and double the amount of sugar. I like to add around ¼ teaspoon of high-quality sea salt and two teaspoons of vanilla essence. Vanilla paste will pack even more of a punch.
Use Dutch processed cocoa powder if you can find it; it has a smoother taste and deeper color. You can also experiment with other add-ins, like almond essence instead of vanilla, or try out some raspberry or orange extract. A little espresso powder will give the sauce a bolder taste, and ground cinnamon will create warmth. A pinch of chili powder can liven things up too, and a dash of peppermint would be festive for the winter months.
The simple sauce will make store-bought pound cake taste homemade, elevate a chocolate or vanilla sheet cake — it would even be good on cupcakes. I've used it on red velvet, too, as well as key lime pie. If you're adding espresso or a fruit flavor, I would stick with using it on a vanilla or chocolate layer cake, but it's always fun to experiment. While this trick will make your cake taste like you made it yourself, there are also great ways to make store-bought cakes look better, like doctoring them up into mini cakes using cookie cutters and repurposed frosting. With a little time and a delicious sauce, no one will be able to tell the difference.