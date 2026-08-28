Considering the size of the state of Texas and the wide-reaching definition of an exceptional taco, one might think it's impossible to list the best taco places in Texas. Hiding in food trailers, strip malls, swanky dining rooms, and beyond, the amount of amazing tacos in Texas is simply immeasurable.

Luckily, in today's digital age, culinary standouts are easily discovered and given the exposure they deserve. And, while Texas varies greatly from town to town, high taco standards are a common unifier for its inhabitants.

To gather our list, we sorted through customer commentary from various review platforms, news interviews, menus, and social media posts, and then compared this information with our own favorite tacos in Texas. We ultimately found where to find the best tacos in Texas, distilling the list down to 20 of its most esteemed contenders.