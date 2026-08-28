Where To Find The Best Tacos In Texas
Considering the size of the state of Texas and the wide-reaching definition of an exceptional taco, one might think it's impossible to list the best taco places in Texas. Hiding in food trailers, strip malls, swanky dining rooms, and beyond, the amount of amazing tacos in Texas is simply immeasurable.
Luckily, in today's digital age, culinary standouts are easily discovered and given the exposure they deserve. And, while Texas varies greatly from town to town, high taco standards are a common unifier for its inhabitants.
To gather our list, we sorted through customer commentary from various review platforms, news interviews, menus, and social media posts, and then compared this information with our own favorite tacos in Texas. We ultimately found where to find the best tacos in Texas, distilling the list down to 20 of its most esteemed contenders.
Mami Coco
Located in Dallas, Mami Coco turns out real-deal Mexican street food with all of the most delectable taco contents. Its tacos feature everything from beef tongue to chorizo, picadillo, cabeza, and beyond. According to customers, they're all incredible – ingredients are consistently fresh and satiating. Mysteriously good seasoning delivers satisfaction with each savory, complex bite.
Interestingly enough, the shop refused to sell tacos at first. Owner Gustavo De Los Rios knew that competition was stiff, with options for great tacos scattered all over the city. Luckily, the taqueria changed its tune. These once restricted tacos are now known as some of the best not just in Texas, but the whole country.
There's nothing flashy about Mami Coco's locations, but don't let this deter your visit – Mami Coco is as authentic as it gets. As one Yelper notes, "the restaurants are tiny but the food is packed full of OUTSTANDING FLAVOR AND QUALITY." Not all tacos deserve all-caps reviews, but these do.
Multiple locations
Ana Liz Taqueria
Highly favored by locals, visitors, and prestigious organizations like the James Beard Foundation, many travel near and far to visit Ana Liz Taqueria in Mission, Texas. A quaint shop in a small town, this taqueria rose to fame on flavor and quality alone. The buzz around this rising chef, Ana Liz, who won the "Best Chef in Texas" James Beard award in 2024, is rightfully earned. Although she's surprised to be in the culinary spotlight, her fans are not. As one customer states on Yelp, everything at Ana Liz Taqueria is "truly exceptional."
In terms of favorites, the chile relleno taco is a standout — it was named the top taco in the state by Texas Monthly in 2024. However, the discada, Tijuana, and vampiro tacos are also can't-miss items. To add to the appeal, her very own classic corn tortillas recipe and delectable sauces elevate the entire experience.
(956) 591-0655
215 N Conway Ave, Mission, TX 78572
La Santa Barbacha
La Santa's tacos are outstandingly flavorful, clearly made with heart and soul, and beautifully served with carefully adorned herbs and bright sauces. Once a quiet and unassuming food truck in Austin, La Santa Barbacha has since garnered massive visibility, including the attention of Michelin.
Owned by three siblings, the truck is a passion project aimed at honoring their family traditions of preparing barbacoa. The meat is unbelievably tender, the ingredients are perfectly fresh, and the tortillas are an exquisite balance of heft and soft texture. When ordering, the classic barbacoa taco is essential. It's so unexplainably good, you'll never forget it. With that said, try a few. The migas barbacoa is another delightful experience, with eggs, corn chips, and cheese added to its perfectly braised beef base.
Multiple locations
Maskaras Mexican Grill
Maskaras Mexican Grill amasses exceptionally high praise. Named best tacos in Dallas, or Texas, or the "best ever" by admirers, the onslaught of these comments points to the restaurant's undeniably special offerings.
The menu at Maskaras is diverse, but the gourmet and street tacos steal the show. Although there are no wrong orders here, the carnitas taco and birria taco are specifically highlighted, securing regular customers on the spot. All of the tacos are hailed for being immensely flavorful, fresh, and juicy. The salsas are the perfect complement, ranging in spice and packed with flavor.
There's a lot of competition for great tacos in Texas, especially in major hubs like Dallas, but don't miss Maskaras Mexican Grill. It's frequently crowned an essential destination for tacos in Texas.
(469) 466-9282
2423 W Kiest Blvd, Dallas, Texas 75233
Tacos Doña Lena
When thinking of what qualifies a standout Mexican restaurant, the word "legacy" comes to mind — and that's Tacos Doña Lena in Houston. Even though it opened in 2020 by Doña Lena herself, the origin of this restaurant goes back 40 years. Before the brick-and-mortar, the home chef created and sold these legendary tacos out of her home.
Although this is a story of humble roots and honored traditions, these tacos are anything but ordinary. Birria in all forms is celebrated here, especially the quesabirria and birria street tacos. Doña Lena's version is even described on Tripadvisor as "the best birria outside of Mexico."
Tacos Doña Lena's other options are also phenomenal. The restaurant's variety includes lengua, tripa, chicharron, and many more – the whole gamut of traditional taco fillings. Delicious scratch sauces serve as the final note to a perfect orchestra of taste.
Multiple locations
Chirina's Fish Tacos
Chirina's large customer base doesn't hold back when remarking on this restaurant's signature tacos. It being some of the best fish tacos is a common sentiment among reviewers — plain and simple. Fresh, crunchy, and well-seasoned, these tacos feature fried fish on corn tortillas and are topped with red cabbage and a rich Cajun sauce. A perfect balance of flavor, Chirina's seems to have cracked the code on the ideal fish taco.
Chirina's fish taco is the one and only focus of the menu, but rightfully so. Debuting in 2022 and still going strong, this Brownsville, Texas restaurant has mastered a craft loved by locals and visitors alike.
facebook.com/ChirinasFishTacos
(956) 443-0104
4990 N Expressway 77 Ste B, Brownsville, TX, 78520
Taconeta
Frequently mentioned as one of the best Mexican restaurants in El Paso, Taconeta is an essential stop. This locally owned establishment puts a sophisticated, atmospheric spin on classic taquerias without sacrificing traditional flavors.
Suadero, shrimp, and pollo are just a few of the menu's classic taco features. Customers don't seem to agree on a favorite – but that's a very good thing. The whole team of tacos receives high accolades. These offerings are often described as "the best in El Paso" on review sites, or even "the best I've ever had."
The building and vibe have a modern feel, but Taconeta still wins points for authenticity. A connection to the roots of Mexican cuisine is noticed and appreciated by qualified critics.
facebook.com/p/Taconeta-100043429663058
(915) 303-8038
311 Montana Ave Ste A1, El Paso, TX 79902
El Pastor es mi Señor
Being a one-trick pony isn't a bad thing, especially if the trick is serving up the best al pastor tacos in all of Texas. El Pastor es mi Señor is a quintessential stop for this popular favorite made with components of thinly sliced pork, pineapple, onion, and cilantro. They're compared to al pastor tacos from Mexico City by many and not to be confused with Tex-Mex, which is different from Mexican cuisine. Topping these tacos with a generous amount of salsa is the final pro move; just the right amount of spicy, it takes these tacos to new levels of deliciousness.
Based in San Antonio, El Pastor es mi Señor is a nondescript, tiny building with a no-frills interior to match. This restaurant doesn't need to show off — the tacos do it for them.
(210) 479-3474
8727 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, TX 78240
El Primo
Within the topic of word-of-mouth taco troves, El Primo fits in seamlessly. Located in South Austin, it's a cheerful yet standard food truck parked off the beaten path — nothing flashy. However, drive by during meal times, and you'll see how prime El Primo is for locals. Massive lines gather like clockwork. Keeping in mind the location, this isn't by happenstance or convenience – taco lovers plan their day around El Primo.
Prepared on a griddle, El Primo serves up tacos that are piping hot and complex in flavor. The variety of steamy and satisfying breakfast tacos and expertly marinated and tender chicken tacos are notable winners; however, all of El Primo's tacos receive praise as a group. "Best tacos in Austin hands down! Actually, best tacos...ever," one reviewer states on Yelp.
(512) 227-5060
2101 S 1st St, Austin, TX 78704
Taqueria Datapoint
Taqueria Datapoint is known for serving authentic and flavorful street tacos throughout San Antonio, Texas. Continually cranking out top-tier Tex-Mex tacos, the juicy carnitas taco and al pastor taco are commonly mentioned as standouts by reviewers.
Although a chain, reviews imply the entire enterprise is consistent. From the sturdy tortillas to masterful seasoning blends, fans back up Taqueria Datapoint with fervent acclaim. "Taqueria Datapoint is an absolute gem. This place isn't just good," one customer says on Reddit. "It's borderline life-changing." Expect a journey of comforting flavors born from carefully prepared ingredients.
taqueriadatapointmedicaldrive.net
Multiple Locations
Cuantos Tacos
Cuantos Tacos is a cute food truck in a cute food truck garden serving cute, little tacos. However, Cuantos' variety of crispy and succulent tacos is so delicious that one bite immediately demands big respect. These affordable mini tacos aren't fancy, but they are an expert calculation of classic taco components.
Stacking the essential ingredients of juicy meat, zesty cilantro, freshly made tortillas, and aromatic seasoning, this truck honors the style of traditional Mexico City street tacos with its creations. From a quiet arrival to officially making it onto Michelin's list, traffic has amped up and allowed Cuantos Tacos to win over newly devoted fans.
(512) 903-3918
1108 E 12th St, Austin, TX 78702
Southside Barbacoa
If you find yourself on the South side of Corpus Christi, stop by Southside Barbacoa (early) for some of the best slow-cooked taco meats in Texas. Many customers agree with this sentiment – it's common for the Texan restaurant to run out of barbacoa soon after opening hours.
The establishment uses high-quality beef cheeks, one of the best types of beef for tender and flavorful barbacoa, and foregoes seasoning, allowing the richness of the cheeks' natural flavors to shine. From there, the meat is braised for 12 hours. The result is melt-in-your-mouth, classic barbacoa that customers love, as demonstrated through many reviews and constant foot traffic.
Beyond barbacoa, customers also find the breakfast tacos and carne guisada tacos to be some of the best around. "[They're the] best tacos I've ever had in my life. I've never had tacos close to this," a customer on Yelp says.
facebook.com/southsidebarbacoa
(361) 334-0888
5894 Everhart Rd, Ste A, Corpus Christi, TX 78413
Discada
Discada is an Austin-based food truck that opened a few years ago. It isn't a decades-old establishment, and it only serves one type of taco, yet it still beats out a slew of superb choices in this taco-loving city. Awarded Michelin acclaim in 2024, Discada is now more recognizable than ever.
As the name implies, discada is this truck's signature. The website describes it as "cowboy-wok cooking," a regional technique that cooks various meats, vegetables, and seasoning together in a large steel pan. The end result is a savory, spicy, and rich concoction of traditional Mexican flavors. Austin's Discada makes its with beef, pork, bell peppers, and onions, all marinating together for 24 hours. It's the type of taco that's so singularly unique and tasty, it will haunt your cravings thereafter.
(512) 945-7577
1700 E Cesar Chavez, Austin, TX 78702
Elemi
Elemi in Horizon City, Texas, is a bit upscale and expands the idea of what constitutes an excellent taco. Headed by chef Emiliano Marentes, a James Beard semifinalist, the restaurant serves unique tacos with fillings of marinated rabbit, wild-caught cod, mesquite-grilled duck, roasted cauliflower with almond mole, and more. Customer reviews mention a completely original, creative experience that is unforgettably delicious above all.
Horizon City is just outside of El Paso, near the border of Mexico. In an area where you can find bountiful taquerias with cheap, delightful offerings, it speaks volumes that customers spend extra to dine at Elemi. Although the restaurant is purposefully guided by traditional flavors and approaches, Elemi's final products exist on a plane entirely their own. Impossible to duplicate, this restaurant is a perfect example of why tacos taste better at a restaurant than at home.
(915) 532-2090
13500 Eastlake Blvd, Horizon City, TX 79928
Veracruz All Natural
Veracruz All Natural is an Austin staple. Those who were kicking around Austin during the late aughts remember Veracruz as one quaint, little food trailer. Then the word on these tacos got out, causing the operation to grow exponentially into a very recognizable name with many locations throughout the city, including a brick and mortar restaurant.
Even though Veracruz has expanded, customers can still expect a line at any given truck. Stick it out — it's a sign that these delicious tacos are worth the wait. In terms of the best Veracruz tacos, the warm, cheesy, and crunchy migas taco hits every time. The La Reyna taco is a close second; it's a meat-free taco made with eggs and an assortment of crisp and vibrant vegetables. Don't skip the green sauce — this topping might also be the best in all of Texas.
Multiple Locations
Tacos Tierra Caliente
In the Heights area of Houston sits Tacos Tierra Caliente, a Mexican food truck that's praised by the community it parks in and many others. People compliment it for being inexpensive, authentic, and incredibly tasty. Taco Tierra Caliente has since expanded from the success of its first truck, adding two new locations.
Highly regarded for extra-rich, perfectly seasoned savory meats, popular picks include the rich barbacoa and robust al pastor taco options – they are frequently mentioned in glowing customer reviews. Customers do say the food here is spicy, but not over the top on its own. If you want to turn the heat up higher, drizzle Tierra Caliente's tacos with its seriously spicy red sauce.
(713) 584-9359
Multiple locations
Provecho
Provecho, also known as Buen Provecho, is a compact Mexican restaurant in Corpus Christi with few reviews to its name — yet home to some of the best tacos around. This festive hole-in-the-wall is legit, with one customer on Yelp claiming it makes "the best street tacos" they've ever had. In terms of Provecho's winning tacos, the carnitas taco is definitely buzzworthy; however, the entire menu is applauded and known to sell out. So, what is it about these tacos? Provecho gets props for its attentive marinating and cooking processes that amplify the natural flavors of each taco's ingredients.
At its core, chef A.J. Biggs considers Provecho to be a heart-centered restaurant inspired by familial and cultural traditions. These tacos are made with love and honor — the best ingredients of all.
1715 S Staples St, Corpus Christi, TX 78404
Joe's Bakery & Coffee Shop
You may not expect to see the words "coffee shop" on this list, but Joe's Bakery & Coffee Shop has gone above and beyond to earn its stripes. It's a beloved Austin institution that's been around since 1962; there are few places as long-lasting and iconic as Joe's in the ever-changing city it calls home.
Customers include locals, celebrities, and travelers in pursuit of the best tacos. The establishment is proudly Tex-Mex, and especially celebrated for its widely renowned breakfast tacos, known to be some of the absolute best tacos in Austin. Wrapped in fluffy flour tortillas, these substantial tacos are hearty, comforting, inexpensive, and consistent. Even the James Beard Foundation gets the hype. In 2023, the organization granted Joe's Bakery & Coffee Shop its "American Classics" award.
(512) 472-0017
2305 E 7th St, Austin, TX 78702
Revolver Taco Lounge
Many of the best tacos can be found in modest Mexican hole-in-the-walls or no-frills food trailers. The Revolver Taco Lounge locations in Dallas are neither of these things. Nevertheless, the brand is regularly revered by taco enthusiasts and food publications who are curious about its experimental cantinas.
Compliments are given to the flavor of the fresh tortillas and their tender, savory contents, as well as the unique utilization of ingredients like octopus, lobster, and duck. It's a fancier, more expensive option than most on this list, but definitely worthwhile and memorable — a one-of-a-kind experience when exploring the best tacos of Texas.
Multiple locations
La Taqueria Los Mini Tacos
As the name reveals, La Taqueria Los Mini Tacos is a Mexican food truck specializing in mini tacos. It's that simple, but keep in mind — the adage "less is more" often works for tacos. La Taqueria Los Mini Tacos is more of a hidden gem with not much of an Internet footprint.
Nonetheless, those who stumble upon this truck applaud it for its large variety of taco options, all of which are as authentic as they are delicious. This blink-and-you'll-miss-it taco truck in Dale, Texas focuses on breakfast and also serves up impeccable quesabirria on homemade tortillas.
(512) 815-4704
116 Spotted Horse Trail, Dale, TX 78616
Methodology
As mentioned previously, crowning the top tacos of Texas is a complex endeavor. Reviewers take their tacos very seriously, but don't always agree on which establishments deserve the highest rankings.
We came into this project with our own Texas taco favorites. To eliminate bias, we neutrally combed through evidence of praise, critique, and examples of quality through review sites, social media, news outlets, delivery sites, and menus. By comparing our own opinions alongside our findings, we were able to execute a well-researched, comprehensive list of where to find the best tacos in Texas.