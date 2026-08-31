Consumer Reports' Highest-Rated Nonstick Cookware Set Is Much Cheaper Than Caraway And Calphalon

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Shopping for a new set of cookware can get pretty pricey surprisingly fast. Some of the best-known ceramic and hard-anodized collections can cost as much as $850, creating the illusion that top performance in your kitchen means a hefty investment. However, testing and product ratings from Consumer Reports suggest that may not be the case. Its highest-rated nonstick cookware set currently sells for less than half the price of some included big-name competitors, and it hails from a trusted retailer in the home-goods segment. That cookware is the Figmint 12-Piece Nonstick Ceramic Coated Aluminum Cookware Set, a Target-exclusive kitchenware line.

The Consumer Reports test included 46 cookware sets, with the Figmint collection currently selling for $180. That's a big difference from others in the same nonstick category. For example, Consumer Reports tested a 14-piece Caraway Ceramic-Coated Nonstick set starting at $445 and an 11-piece Calphalon Premier Hard-Anodized Nonstick set starting at $378. Target introduced Figmint in 2023 as one of its own private-label brands, which includes not only cookware, but small appliances, products for food storage, dining gear, and other affordable kitchen essentials.

Calphalon and Caraway certainly have their own strengths. In fact, when it comes to single frying pans, a Caraway ceramic-coated nonstick frying pan tops all others, according to Consumer Reports. But when purchasing an entire set, there's a strong case for considering the in-house Target brand without the premium price tag. Price alone wouldn't be enough to snag the top rating on a Consumer Reports test, as many factors comprise the total scores of products evaluated. Following are some details on how Figmint cookware earned that top-spot honor.