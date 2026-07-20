Not Le Creuset: This Nonstick Frying Pan Tops All Others, According To Consumer Reports

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It's always a surprise when a high-end brand gets outperformed by a budget-friendly alternative. In Consumer Reports' ranking of frying pans in 2026, the brand that came out on top wasn't the premium Le Creuset — it was Caraway. While Caraway is certainly not cheap (you'll still have to shell out $99 for a single pan), it's definitely a lower-cost option, along with several other quality Le Creuset alternatives that spare your wallet.

Caraway's Ceramic-Coated Nonstick Pan performed exceptionally well on lab tests conducted by Consumer Reports. It's made of an aluminum base and ceramic coating, which is able to withstand temperatures up to 550 degrees Fahrenheit. The pan heats up evenly yet keeps the handle cool to the touch when used on the stovetop. The nonstick coating showed great performance on the food release test, where four eggs were fried in the pan, one after the other, and the pan was oiled only once before the first egg. All four fried eggs released from the surface without hiccups. The only imperfect score the pan got was for nonstick durability, although it still ranked fairly high and was able to withstand serious abuse with steel wool (which you should never use on a nonstick pan to begin with).

Depending on your retailer of choice, this pan will cost you between $99 and $125. If you want to snag the lower end of this price range, get the 10.5-inch Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Frying Pan on Amazon.