Love Kerrygold Butter? 12 Cheaper Alternatives To Try

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Kerrygold is the "gold" standard in the butter kingdom, and not just for that golden foil wrapping. This Irish-born butter has earned its parade of loyal fans, with the signature butter coming from grass-fed cow's milk sourced from at least 14,000 small family farms in Ireland. Pasture feeding, slow churning, and a lack of artificial ingredients create a butter with a rich, smooth, creamy taste and brilliant golden hue.

The only downside, often echoed by consumers, is a higher price point, at least when compared to standard butters sold in the United States. Fortunately, dairy producers have taken notice of the demand for higher quality and richer, premium butters, resulting in several competing European-style brands, often with lower prices. Kerrygold's price can range widely depending on store location, specialty retailers, and temporary discounts, but recent listings for an 8-ounce package of Kerrygold butter generally run between $5 to $6 at major supermarkets.

We found 12 less-expensive alternatives, evaluating each product on an 8-ounce basis. For the best comparisons, these brands include Irish or domestic grass-fed origins, and European-style production methods, which generally result in butters with a higher 82% milk fat content compared to the 80% typical of standard American butters. Here's a look at those pocketbook-savers for buttering up your baked goods, biscuits, mashed potatoes, pancakes, popcorn, and more.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.