Texas Roadhouse Ranger Meals Vs Kid's Meals: What's The Actual Difference

Texas Roadhouse has long been lauded for its family-friendly appeal. At this steakhouse chain, kids of all ages can get exactly what they want at a price to match. The non-adult portion of the menu has two dedicated sections — one for kids' meals and one for Ranger Meals — both of which are marketed at children 12 and under. Ranger Meals, however, are tailored toward pre-teens and kiddos with slightly larger appetites, whereas Texas Roadhouse kids' meals are smaller in portion and meant for younger patrons. Although, depending on the policy at which restaurant location you visit, adults may be allowed to order off of the Ranger menu, too. One Reddit thread depicts a photo of an apparent adult ordering the Ranger Meal Chicken Critters at a restaurant.

The Ranger menu lies somewhere between the portion sizes of the kids' menu and the full-sized entrees off of the regular menu. However, the Ranger menu is by far the most limited of the trio. Along with the Chicken Critters Basket, the Ranger Meal menu also offers an Andy's Steak dinner (a small cut of sirloin with one choice of side and a drink for $11.99) and a Ranger Rib Basket (a small portion of barbecued ribs with one choice of side and a drink for $12.99, which is much cheaper than the ½ slab of ribs with two sides and no drink for $19.99). That's the extent of the selections. As such, it can be a good choice for folks craving ribs or tenders.