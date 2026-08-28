Don't Unroll Pillsbury Crescent Dough — Bake It For An Easy Loaf Of Bread

What often follows that familiar pop of the canned Pillsbury crescent dough is a well-rehearsed routine. We slice, we shape, and we dress it up until we've got cinnamon rolls, pinwheels, croissants, etc. that are good enough to wow a whole crowd. The one thing we rarely do, however, is leave it as is and bake it into a loaf of bread. This unexpected approach is how you can skip the usual hassle and still wind up with a crave-worthy carb in just under an hour.

Place two rolls of Pillsbury crescent dough on a lined bread pan with a few sweeps of butter (or oil) and some sprinkles of seasonings. Thirty to 45 minutes in the oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit, and they come out fused into one gorgeous loaf of soft bread, every bit as golden-brown as you'd expect. Beyond the alluring appearance, you will find a slightly crispy exterior, and as you slice into the center, a plush softness — the very same things that have made this dough such a beloved staple all these years. Accompanying it is a buttery aroma, lightly wafting through the air, making this simple bread loaf even more mouthwateringly good than it already is. Without a doubt, this is one of the most clever ways to use canned crescent rolls.