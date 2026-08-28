Don't Unroll Pillsbury Crescent Dough — Bake It For An Easy Loaf Of Bread
What often follows that familiar pop of the canned Pillsbury crescent dough is a well-rehearsed routine. We slice, we shape, and we dress it up until we've got cinnamon rolls, pinwheels, croissants, etc. that are good enough to wow a whole crowd. The one thing we rarely do, however, is leave it as is and bake it into a loaf of bread. This unexpected approach is how you can skip the usual hassle and still wind up with a crave-worthy carb in just under an hour.
Place two rolls of Pillsbury crescent dough on a lined bread pan with a few sweeps of butter (or oil) and some sprinkles of seasonings. Thirty to 45 minutes in the oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit, and they come out fused into one gorgeous loaf of soft bread, every bit as golden-brown as you'd expect. Beyond the alluring appearance, you will find a slightly crispy exterior, and as you slice into the center, a plush softness — the very same things that have made this dough such a beloved staple all these years. Accompanying it is a buttery aroma, lightly wafting through the air, making this simple bread loaf even more mouthwateringly good than it already is. Without a doubt, this is one of the most clever ways to use canned crescent rolls.
This Pillsbury crescent bread can be anything you want
Starting out with only two or three ingredients, this Pillsbury crescent roll bread is full of potential. Make it as sweet or savory as you want with additional ingredients stuffed straight into the bread. Much like how you can make breakfast pizza ultra simple with canned crescent rolls as a shortcut, a pizza bread version is no big deal. Simply unroll and flatten the dough, then lay pizza toppings like marinara sauce, pepperoni, and shredded cheese over the dough's surface. Once done, roll it back into shape. Another ingredient combination to try is minced garlic, melted butter, fresh herbs, and Parmesan cheese for an easy spin on the classic garlic bread. For even more herby brightness and pull-apart delight, pesto and mozzarella cheese are the stuffings you'll want.
On the side of sweetness, a cinnamon roll spin makes perfect sense. Without adding anything else to the recipe, you can simply use Pillsbury's cinnamon rolls. Drizzle a bit of icing or honey over top, and if preferred, sprinkle in some extra cinnamon sugar. Feel free to also incorporate more elements of your favorite fall dessert recipes, such as pumpkin pie spice and pumpkin purée or brown sugar and caramel sauce. No matter which flavors you go with, candied nuts, with their fun crunches and nutty-sweet intensity, can always make the sweet bread much better. Pure summery sweetness, however, can be found in crushed dried fruits, spread all over the unrolled dough. Top it off with a creamy frosting or matching fruit jam for a full-blown seasonal dessert.