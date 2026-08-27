Cook The Perfect Ribeye On Your Flat-Top Grill With The Ideal Temperature And Oil

Flat-top grills are great for searing steaks like ribeyes, and there isn't much of a learning curve when transferring your skills from the stovetop. The upside of using a flat-top to cook a steak isn't so much about flavor, since it's basically just a big griddle and isn't going to make your steak taste different than one made in a pan. Instead, it's more about space, with the size of a good flat-top grill making it easier to handle food, cook more steaks at once, and reducing the amount of splatter you have to clean up. And you won't be heating up your house and filling it with smoke on a hot summer day. All you need to make an ideal ribeye on your flat-top is a 450 degree Fahrenheit griddle and neutral cooking oil.

Why 450 degrees? That's right around the same temperature your pan would hit if you were searing a steak on the border of medium-high to high on the stovetop. That level will cook your steak through to medium rare before overcooking the outside too much, while still forming an excellent browned crust. The high heat also promotes the Maillard reaction, which is what causes the browning process and adds so much flavor to your ribeye. While the reaction kicks off around 250 degrees Fahrenheit, it really gets going above 350, so going up to 450 really pushes flavor development to its peak. Go too far above that temperature, and you risk burning the outside of your pricey steak. While getting to exactly 450 degrees on a flat-top grill will be tough to measure without a temperature gun, preheating the surface at medium-high for 15 minutes should get you there or close enough.