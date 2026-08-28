Culver's Fish Sandwiches Are 10X More Flavorful When You Add These 2 Toppings

Culver's may be known for its burgers, but fans in Wisconsin and beyond know that the chain's seafood menu is where it's at. Culver's (somehow) fries the fish just right every time. Here at Tasting Table, we're all about making a good thing even better. To get a taste of the best seafood sando possible on the Midwest chain's menu, order your next North Atlantic Cod Sandwich with pickles and extra tartar sauce.

Unlike McDonald's Filet-O-Fish, Culver's North Atlantic Cod Sandwich uses hand-fileted fish and showcases the cod loin. This ultra-flaky, tender cut gets freshly battered to order, then topped with Culver's proprietary family recipe tartar sauce, lettuce, and shredded Wisconsin cheddar, all on a buttered, toasted hoagie roll (swoon). The sandwich already comes with tartar sauce, but to get the best out of Culver's seafood, customers swear by piling on extra sauce, as well as a few pickle slices. These two toppings go a surprisingly long way.

Tartar sauce is a mayonnaise-based condiment that serves as a creamy, refreshing complement to heavy fried fish dishes. On the palate, its simultaneously tangy, subtly sweet, acidic taste can cut through rich, fatty fish, while its thick, satiny texture provides a luscious moisture component. Smeared on Culver's iconic hoagie roll, it's the pièce de résistance that ties the North Atlantic Cod Sandwich together, creating balance in every bite. We invite gourmands to turn the tartar dial up to 11.