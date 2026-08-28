Culver's Fish Sandwiches Are 10X More Flavorful When You Add These 2 Toppings
Culver's may be known for its burgers, but fans in Wisconsin and beyond know that the chain's seafood menu is where it's at. Culver's (somehow) fries the fish just right every time. Here at Tasting Table, we're all about making a good thing even better. To get a taste of the best seafood sando possible on the Midwest chain's menu, order your next North Atlantic Cod Sandwich with pickles and extra tartar sauce.
Unlike McDonald's Filet-O-Fish, Culver's North Atlantic Cod Sandwich uses hand-fileted fish and showcases the cod loin. This ultra-flaky, tender cut gets freshly battered to order, then topped with Culver's proprietary family recipe tartar sauce, lettuce, and shredded Wisconsin cheddar, all on a buttered, toasted hoagie roll (swoon). The sandwich already comes with tartar sauce, but to get the best out of Culver's seafood, customers swear by piling on extra sauce, as well as a few pickle slices. These two toppings go a surprisingly long way.
Tartar sauce is a mayonnaise-based condiment that serves as a creamy, refreshing complement to heavy fried fish dishes. On the palate, its simultaneously tangy, subtly sweet, acidic taste can cut through rich, fatty fish, while its thick, satiny texture provides a luscious moisture component. Smeared on Culver's iconic hoagie roll, it's the pièce de résistance that ties the North Atlantic Cod Sandwich together, creating balance in every bite. We invite gourmands to turn the tartar dial up to 11.
Extra tartar sauce and pickles bring sweet-acidic dimensionality to flaky fried cod
To make tartar sauce, some combination of mayo, sweet pickle relish, lemon juice, and onion is customary. While its exact recipe remains a secret, Culver's has shared that its tartar sauce includes olives, capers, and sweet relish. Copycat recipes developed by diehard fans theorize that the chain's condiment also features some combination of savory pimentos and onion powder. Tucking a few pickle slices into that sandwich simply ups the briny, mouthwatering ante that's already present. Plus, it contributes a slight crunch factor to the mouthfeel.
This duo of toppings seems to be a cult favorite among regular customers. One Reddit thread raves, "Culver's fried cod is easily the best fish sandwich in fast food," especially if you (as the poster recommends) add pickles and an extra side of tartar sauce. Similarly enthused commenters quip, "Gambled on fish and won the lottery," and "I just had one yesterday, and now I'm kicking myself that I didn't add pickles. You're 100% right, and I bet that would've taken it from an A to an A+." Elsewhere on social media, another foodie in an Instagram post echoes that this already-legendary sando is made even better by adding pickles. Pro tip: Get a better (crispier) Culver's fish sandwich by asking for it "well done." To complete the meal, pair this zhuzhed-up seafood sammy with a side of squeaky Wisconsin cheese curds and a sweet chocolate Concrete Mixer.