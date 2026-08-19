5 Ordering Tips To Get The Best Out Of Culver's Seafood

The first thing you can do to ensure your Culver's seafood is top-notch is to order it "extra crispy" or "well done." Some locations will leave your seafood in the fryer for an extra 45 seconds or so to ensure it is super crispy and delicious. You can also get your fries extra crispy as well, so get ready to crunch your way through the North Atlantic cod dinner or jumbo shrimp dinner.

Just make sure you pick and choose when you employ this very effective ordering hack. Make sure you're not disrupting a super busy kitchen for a little crunch. If you don't want to inconvenience the kitchen, first opt to visit at a slower time. If you walk in and realize everyone had the same idea to get Culver's for dinner, maybe go for a burger instead.

But there's another way to make sure your fish maintains that just-fried crispiness without having to ask for it "well done." Dine in as opposed to taking it home or even going through the drive-thru. The second there's a lid on top of your shrimp, trapping all that steam from the freshly fried food, there will be moisture, and moisture is the anti-crisp. Follow these instructions, and may your Culver's seafood never be soggy again.