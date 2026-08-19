5 Ordering Tips To Get The Best Out Of Culver's Seafood
If you're not customizing your fast-food order to get the most out of your meal, you're missing out. And at Culver's, there are several tips and tricks you can utilize to make sure your food is up to snuff. We've already shared the best ordering tips to get the best Culver's chicken sandwich, so now it's time to get fishy. We're talking about the best hacks to get the crispiest of fish and shrimp, the tastiest fried fish sandwiches, and meal upgrades that take the whole experience to the next level.
Culver's is picky about its fish — it's very intentional about sourcing quality North Atlantic cod from the Barents Sea. So it's only right that you order it in a way that will highlight and complement its quality. Soggy cod isn't going to cut it here. So, sit back, grab a note-taking device, and read all about how to get a better (crispier) Culver's fish sandwich with a two-word ordering trick, among other need-to-know tips.
Order your fish or shrimp well done or extra crispy
The first thing you can do to ensure your Culver's seafood is top-notch is to order it "extra crispy" or "well done." Some locations will leave your seafood in the fryer for an extra 45 seconds or so to ensure it is super crispy and delicious. You can also get your fries extra crispy as well, so get ready to crunch your way through the North Atlantic cod dinner or jumbo shrimp dinner.
Just make sure you pick and choose when you employ this very effective ordering hack. Make sure you're not disrupting a super busy kitchen for a little crunch. If you don't want to inconvenience the kitchen, first opt to visit at a slower time. If you walk in and realize everyone had the same idea to get Culver's for dinner, maybe go for a burger instead.
But there's another way to make sure your fish maintains that just-fried crispiness without having to ask for it "well done." Dine in as opposed to taking it home or even going through the drive-thru. The second there's a lid on top of your shrimp, trapping all that steam from the freshly fried food, there will be moisture, and moisture is the anti-crisp. Follow these instructions, and may your Culver's seafood never be soggy again.
Add pickles and tartar sauce to your fish sandwich
The Culver's fish sandwich comes with battered cod made to order on a buttery hoagie roll. It's topped with lettuce, shredded cheddar cheese, and, of course, tartar sauce. However, what's already a very solid sandwich can be made that much better. One customer on Reddit implores you to "add pickles and [an] extra side of tartar if ya nasty," and we couldn't agree more. Pickles bring a briny punch that pairs extremely well with fried fish. It gives you the same sort of tang that you would get from malt vinegar along with the crunchy coolness of the pickle itself.
And extra tartar is a no-brainer. The creamy yet sharp condiment deserves to be slathered all over your sandwich and, frankly, your french fries, too. There are even Reddit discussions devoted to the topic, "What makes Culver's tartar sauce taste so good?" And while there are many elements at play here, one signature ingredient that sets it apart is green olives, a sublimely salty counterpunch to the sweetness from the sweet relish mixed in. In short, Culver's knows what it's doing with tartar sauce.
Make your fish and chips into fish and chili cheese chips
Fish and chips are a staple of British cuisine, though the dish's origins are, like most things, nuanced. One thing that certainly isn't British but is probably very delicious is ordering fried fish and fries from Culver's, but upgrading those fries to chili cheese fries. The combo may sound a bit strange, but one Reddit user writes, "[it] has been my favorite fast-food meal for a long, long time." That's quite an endorsement.
Culver's chili cheddar fries are absolutely drenched in its famous chili con carne and topped with Wisconsin cheddar cheese sauce. Some might argue that those flavors are not what you'd expect to accompany fried fish. We're here to say that the lightness of the flaky fish might actually pair beautifully with the richness of the meat and cheese. You can sashay between the two of them to create a perfectly balanced meal, bite by bite.
Add a three-piece shrimp side to your meal
You may be aware that the butterfly jumbo shrimp at Culver's come in a value basket with either six or 10 pieces, fries, and a drink. But did you know that you can order three pieces of just the shrimp, a delightful, fried addition to your Culver's meal for around $4 to $5? What if you got fried shrimp instead of fries to go with your ButterBurger or your crispy chicken sandwich? You could even get them with your salad and make yourself a fried shrimp salad.
On the Culver's website, the three-piece butterfly jumbo shrimp is listed under both the seafood and sides sections, so it's definitely accessible and worth considering. There are plenty of devotees who have fantastic things to say about Culver's shrimp. "Best thing I've ever eaten in my life," writes one Redditor. Another asserts, "They punch way above their weight. We order them at least every third time we go!"
Ask for a packet of malt vinegar with your fish dinner
"Friday fish fry is a huge deal here in Wisconsin," writes a customer on Reddit, who notes, "We usually just go to Culver's; the cod dinner is fantastic! Don't forget to ask for extra lemon and a packet or two of malt vinegar (the latter you specifically have to ask for)." Does that sound delightful, or does that sound delightful? Malt vinegar and fried fish are a match made in heaven. The condiment is commonly served with fish and chips — its sharp, acidic bite and sweet, caramel-like notes make it a perfect accompaniment to the battered and fried cod.
And Culver's knows that real ones eat fish and chips with malt vinegar. You can add a packet or two to your order for no extra charge. Just make sure you request them with the rest of your order if you're ordering take-out or through the drive-thru. If you're dining in, the malt vinegar may be out with the other condiment packets, or it may be held behind the counter, in which case, you'll just want to ask for a few with your meal.