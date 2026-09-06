Forget KFC — This Fried Chicken Chain Is One Of Texas' Highest-Rated

Texans will never give up their barbecue, but they will gladly make room on the plate for some top-tier fried chicken. Chicken chains like KFC, Popeyes, and Church's Texas Chicken (which is the chicken chain offering the hands-down best value in 2026) all occupy a decent amount of real estate throughout Texas, but the most popular chains hold space regionally within the state. While fried chicken joints like Bush's Chicken or Golden Chick are popular, The Cookshack makes the list in our article 10 Regional Chains Every Fried Chicken Fan Should Know.

The Cookshack is a chain that succeeds locally in six Texas towns, and doesn't have to rely on expansion for exposure or ratings. The eatery was founded by restaurateur Mark Rogers and chef Stephen Payne in 2019, and while it may be a newer kid on the block, The Cookshack consistently receives high rankings and reviews. The concept is based on Nashville hot chicken, but The Cookshack also combines the culture of Texas barbecue with the spicy aspect of hot chicken. The menu is comparatively simple, but consistent quality plus flavorful offerings has garnered this chain high accolades.

The Cookshack made Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat in Texas (2021 and 2023), Newsweek's ranking of Best Fried Chicken in Houston and Fort Worth, and Fort Worth Weekly's Best in Fort Worth (2021 and 2022). Tripadvisor notably ranks The Cookshack's flagship Fort Worth location at 4.4 out of 5. Stellar food reviews and nods on social media have proven that The Cookshack's humble menu is working.