Forget KFC — This Fried Chicken Chain Is One Of Texas' Highest-Rated
Texans will never give up their barbecue, but they will gladly make room on the plate for some top-tier fried chicken. Chicken chains like KFC, Popeyes, and Church's Texas Chicken (which is the chicken chain offering the hands-down best value in 2026) all occupy a decent amount of real estate throughout Texas, but the most popular chains hold space regionally within the state. While fried chicken joints like Bush's Chicken or Golden Chick are popular, The Cookshack makes the list in our article 10 Regional Chains Every Fried Chicken Fan Should Know.
The Cookshack is a chain that succeeds locally in six Texas towns, and doesn't have to rely on expansion for exposure or ratings. The eatery was founded by restaurateur Mark Rogers and chef Stephen Payne in 2019, and while it may be a newer kid on the block, The Cookshack consistently receives high rankings and reviews. The concept is based on Nashville hot chicken, but The Cookshack also combines the culture of Texas barbecue with the spicy aspect of hot chicken. The menu is comparatively simple, but consistent quality plus flavorful offerings has garnered this chain high accolades.
The Cookshack made Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat in Texas (2021 and 2023), Newsweek's ranking of Best Fried Chicken in Houston and Fort Worth, and Fort Worth Weekly's Best in Fort Worth (2021 and 2022). Tripadvisor notably ranks The Cookshack's flagship Fort Worth location at 4.4 out of 5. Stellar food reviews and nods on social media have proven that The Cookshack's humble menu is working.
Level the heat up or down: The Cookshack lets you choose your degree of spice
Offerings at The Cookshack include a chicken sandwich, chicken tenders, Shack Bites (miniature nuggets of fried chicken that are just as craggy and juicy as the tenders), and hot chicken tacos. Applewood-smoked ribs are the other main menu item, and they can be paired with chicken and sides like coleslaw, fries, mac and cheese, or salad.
Chicken and waffles as a combo is a popular main choice as well, and the best part is that all of these dishes can be tailored to your palate, heat-wise. From lowest to highest, here's how you request your heat level: not hot, mild, medium, Texas hot, and AMF. We were curious about the latter, and after some research discovered it stands for Adios My Friend. This spice combo features Carolina Reaper, scorpion, and ghost peppers. Choose wisely.
Nashville-style hot chicken connoisseurs on social media have tested the AMF waters for us. On Facebook, a poster queried "what's the spiciest chicken in DWF?" Response from a commenter said "I ate the "AMF" (had to sign waiver and everything) and I stupidly did it on an empty stomach. Don't do that. I was not happy." A Redditor in a San Antonio subreddit added "I went and got the AMF (hottest they have) tenders. I had to sign a waiver n [stuff]. I got thru half a chicken strip before I tapped out. Loved the Mac n cheese." While the hottest level at The Cookshack may not be for the faint of heart, the original subreddit poster summed up Texas' love of the restaurant: "Cookshack is legit. That is all."