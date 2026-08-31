Anthony Bourdain's Controversial Advice For Aspiring Chefs Had Nothing To Do With Cooking

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The release this month of Matt Johnson's biopic "Tony" has brought fresh attention to the life and legacy of chef, author, TV host, and gourmandizing raconteur Anthony Bourdain, whose voice and insights continue to be keenly missed since his tragic passing in 2018. Bourdain held strong opinions on everything from Cincinnati's Skyline chili to the ethics of foie gras, yet one of the his most controversial pieces of advice for aspiring chefs had nothing to do with cooking, and continues to be a source of tremendous debate.

"Never call in sick," Bourdain instructed in his bestselling breakout memoir/culinary Bible "Kitchen Confidential". "Except in cases of dismemberment, arterial bleeding, sucking chest wounds or the death of an immediate family member. Granny died? Bury her on your day off." Bourdain was far from unfeeling toward his fellow culinary workers — he was a vocal public advocate for their rights and damning of anyone who treated them abusively — but he also recognized that working while ill was often an unavoidable reality for people living paycheck to paycheck in the frantic, unforgiving restaurant kitchens he so memorably detailed.

He elaborated on this unfortunate reality in a Crime Reads excerpt from "Typhoid Mary: An Urban Historical." Bourdain's 2001 nonfiction account follows cook Mary Mallon, who is believed to have infected dozens of people with the bacteria that causes typhoid fever in the early 20th century and was eventually forced from the cooking profession as a result. "Cooks work sick," Bourdain wrote. "They always have. Most jobs, you don't work, you don't get paid ... It's a point of pride to work through pain and illness."