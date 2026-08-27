Spice Up Basic Baked Beans With One Pantry Staple (It's Magic Every Time)
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Baked beans are comforting, warming, and filling. But, if your baked bean game has gotten a little boring, look no further than another canned staple: Green chiles. Green chile peppers are a common ingredient in Mexican cuisine, and on baked bean night, the canned version is key to a Tex-Mex style, cowboy-inspired dinner.
The upgrade doesn't even require any extra prep work. Bold green chiles impart both heat and flavor to rich, sweet-smoky baked beans. The pepper's accessible spiciness level and vegetal flavor add dimensional, Southwestern flair to the tasting profile, while the dotting of bright green peppers creates a cheerful, enticing visual.
To do it, simply prepare your go-to homemade baked beans recipe like normal. Then, thoroughly drain a can of green chiles and stir them into the mix before popping the whole thing in the oven and bake until bubbly. That's it. As always, adjust exact ingredient ratios to suit your taste preference. But, as a jumping-off point, a 4-ounce can of green chiles is roughly the right amount per 16 ounces of hydrated beans. For fix-it-and-forget-it meal prep, add that can of chiles to our slow cooker baked beans recipe. The beans will slowly soak up all of that dimensional pepper flavor. Or, if you like it hot, you could even stir the canned chiles into our extra spicy baked beans recipe, which also adds dried ancho chile peppers into the mix.
Canned green chiles are the spicy, vegetal upgrade your baked beans need
Compared to their fresh counterpart, canned green chiles offer textural softness, which won't interrupt the existing mouthfeel of your luscious, spoonable baked beans. Plus, its long shelf life means you can keep a can stocked in your pantry for whenever the next baked bean night rolls around. They also typically come pre-diced, minimizing prep work. Perhaps best of all, this upgrade is as transformative as it is cost-effective. At Walmart, a 4-ounce can of Great Value brand canned green chiles costs just $0.97.
In a pinch, canned green chiles can even boost the flavor of canned baked beans. For a quick yet flavorful dinner, simply open a can of each, then stir together in a saucepan on the stove until they're warmed through. The spicy-vegetal taste gives homemade flavor to a deceptively quick meal made entirely from pantry staples, while the beans' smoky, porky profile provides an ideal base. To zhuzh up the dish even further, add some ground beef and chopped fresh onion in with the canned base ingredients.
To complete the meal, serve your green chile-infused baked beans as a side dish for sweet-savory pulled pork or vegetarian tamale pie casserole. Got leftover chiles? Use 'em to whip up a comforting batch of green chile and tomatillo cornbread. It'll pair fabulously alongside a steaming dish of baked beans for a warming dinner on chilly weeknights.