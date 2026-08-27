Spice Up Basic Baked Beans With One Pantry Staple (It's Magic Every Time)

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Baked beans are comforting, warming, and filling. But, if your baked bean game has gotten a little boring, look no further than another canned staple: Green chiles. Green chile peppers are a common ingredient in Mexican cuisine, and on baked bean night, the canned version is key to a Tex-Mex style, cowboy-inspired dinner.

The upgrade doesn't even require any extra prep work. Bold green chiles impart both heat and flavor to rich, sweet-smoky baked beans. The pepper's accessible spiciness level and vegetal flavor add dimensional, Southwestern flair to the tasting profile, while the dotting of bright green peppers creates a cheerful, enticing visual.

To do it, simply prepare your go-to homemade baked beans recipe like normal. Then, thoroughly drain a can of green chiles and stir them into the mix before popping the whole thing in the oven and bake until bubbly. That's it. As always, adjust exact ingredient ratios to suit your taste preference. But, as a jumping-off point, a 4-ounce can of green chiles is roughly the right amount per 16 ounces of hydrated beans. For fix-it-and-forget-it meal prep, add that can of chiles to our slow cooker baked beans recipe. The beans will slowly soak up all of that dimensional pepper flavor. Or, if you like it hot, you could even stir the canned chiles into our extra spicy baked beans recipe, which also adds dried ancho chile peppers into the mix.