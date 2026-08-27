For The Tenderest, Most Flavorful Roast Chicken, Make It Vincent Price-Style

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Most of us know Vincent Price as a Hollywood horror icon. The silver screen star has over 200 acting credits to his name, and even if you don't know many of his classic horror roles from the 1950s and 1960s, you probably recognize him from some of his later work, like narrating Michael Jackson's "Thriller" video. Price's other passions in life were art and food. He co-authored a number of cookbooks, including several with his second wife, Mary. In their book "A Treasury of Great Recipes," you'll find Price's recipe for Friday Chicken.

The recipe, originally published in 1965, was recently rediscovered by a Reddit user who, after trying it, said, "I can never roast a chicken any other way again." According to the recipe text, the dish got its name because it was to be prepared on Friday and then enjoyed cold over the weekend. Price's recipe suggests using a capon instead of a standard chicken. Capons are harder to find these days, but they're just roosters that have been castrated before reaching maturity, producing a larger bird with more intramuscular fat and juicier meat.

Friday Chicken is a stuffed recipe, and the standout feature here is how you stuff it. The stuffing is made from bread, egg, parsley, onion, thyme or sage, salt, and pepper. Instead of filling the cavity, the recipe calls for loosening the skin away from the meat with your hands and stuffing that space with the bread mixture. "Incidentally, this is one of the best things we take for lunch or dinner in our mobile home," Price wrote.