Make Steak That's Tender And Bursting With Flavor With One Simple Onion Trick

No one wants to choke down a tough, flavorless, or lackluster piece of steak. Luckily, there's one simple trick that will make your next steak not only super tender, but also bursting with flavor. All you have to do is throw some onions on it — literally.

While this savory hack delivers on both taste and texture, it's also a really smart way to stretch your meat budget, allowing you to make due with lesser cuts of beef like round, chuck, flank, or skirt (all types of steak you should be tenderizing), without your family or your guests ever taking note. Whether the meat selection at your local grocer is lacking or you're just looking to save some dough in a tough economy, you'll more than make do — and all for just the price of an onion.

Though grilled onions and steak go beautifully together, this trick works exclusively with raw onion. This is because the enzymes in the raw onion break down the protein fibers in the steak, in essence tenderizing it, while also deeply imbuing it with that signature oniony-rich umami flavor steak lovers can't get enough of. This trick works best with very finely chopped onion; some folks even grate it. But if you want to serve the onion later, as an accompaniment to your steak, a fine chop works well too. You can even stack this trick with other ways to tenderize steak for best results.