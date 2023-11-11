12 Biggest Mistakes You're Making When Tenderizing Steak

The first mistake you can make is not considering all the ways to tenderize steak. You may choose one method, thinking it's the only way, not realizing that another tenderization technique could give you results more suited to your taste. The best example is perhaps pounding the steak with a hammer when you prefer it to be marinaded. Marination involves soaking the meat for several hours in a flavorful acidic liquid. This acidic solution will break down the fibers and infuse the meat with the taste of your marinade. For many people, this is easier than pounding the meat, but others may not like marinating as they don't want the infusion of acidic flavors.

Pounding, however, flattens the meat, which mechanically breaks down the connective tissue and muscle fibers. This is ideal for achieving a uniform thickness and for those who want to cook steak without marinade. They are the two most obvious tenderizing methods, with salting and slow cooking also being common. Added to this are a range of other solutions that are worth considering. The key is understanding which method suits your specific cut and culinary goals. You could be missing out on your preferred texture or flavor of steak by thinking you need to tenderize it in a certain way. So, choose wisely, and you'll be on your way to a new culinary excellence.