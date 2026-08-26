Customers Love This Frozen Pizza For Its Fresh Taste, Despite The Near $14 Price Tag

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When you've got a hankering for pizza but don't feel like putting together your own pie, reaching for a frozen brand makes quick work of your mealtime. There are a number of popular frozen pizzas available, but not all are alike. One pizza that's garnered raves comes at a fairly hefty price — but shoppers say it's well worth it. At nearly $1 per ounce, Katie's Burrata Margherita Pizza is a hit with customers who praise its fresh taste.

Although Katie's didn't make the cut for Tasting Table's rankings of frozen Margherita pizzas, it's clearly loved by customers. Target reviewers tout it as a "must-buy" and call it "frozen pizza that doesn't taste like frozen pizza." The wood-fired pizza boasts a topping of rich and creamy burrata cheese to complement its house-made sauce and fresh basil, culminating in a savory and satisfying bite that has shoppers clamoring for more.

One customer review on the Target website shared, "Fresh and simple pizza – delicious frozen option and ingredients were delicious." Another called the pizza a "little slice of heaven," continuing, "Not usually a big fan of frozen pizza, but this one was surprisingly good!" There's nothing like a homemade Margherita pizza, though this pricey offering seems to come close.