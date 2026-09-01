At Portillo's, This Polish Item Outshines The Legendary Italian Beef Sandwich
Forget GPS: You'll know where you are in the U.S. by the way they make their hot dogs. There's New York City style hot dogs with mustard and ketchup, Seattle dogs with cream cheese, and even bacon-wrapped dogs in parts of Arizona. But nothing really compares to the hot dogs in Chicagoland, where Portillo's — a popular Chicago street food restaurant — was born. Now, there are locations all over the country, serving up scrumptious dogs, Italian sandwiches, and crispy onion rings.
Out of 10 Portillo's menu items we've tried and ranked, one is a clear winner: the Char-Grilled Maxwell Street Polish Sausage. We found it so good, in fact, that it beat the iconic Italian beef sandwich. It's a juicy Polish sausage from Makowski's Real Sausage Company in a sesame seed bun, topped with yellow mustard and grilled onions. It's similar to a classic Chicago-style dog, minus the fresh veggies and pickle spear.
According to our reviewer, the salty, smoky, and garlicky notes of the sausage are top-tier. It's juicy, meaty, and reminiscent of a traditional kielbasa. You could eat it on its own, but the classic mustard and soft onions give it a tangy and sweet touch. Not to mention, the bun is super soft and fluffy. It's the perfect balance of soft and snappy texture. And for $6.99 at most locations, it's not a bad deal, either.
What Portillo's fans think of this menu item
Maxwell Polish Sausage is a unique Illinois food you should try at least once but Portillo's fans say the chain's version is seriously underrated. "I'm forced to drive by one every day and their Maxwell Street Polish is one of my all time favorite meals, much less their normal Chicago dogs. Takes some serious restraint," one Redditor said. A reviewer on Facebook was equally enthusiastic, writing, "They do well at other things but that Maxwell is dialed in. It's what Portillo's does best!" Another commenter praised the consistently caramelized onions and perfectly charred sausage.
This hot dog tastes delicious on its own, but you can customize it to your liking. Some people opt for French bread instead of the sesame bun or add cheese, extra onion, or honey mustard sauce for a cheesy, tangy flair. And while the dog can certainly stand on its own, ordering a few sides can take your meal up a notch. One Redditor said, "Forget fries, man. Go for a slice of cake as a side instead!" Others swear by the large cheese fries, while another Redditor called the onion rings "dynamite."