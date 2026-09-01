At Portillo's, This Polish Item Outshines The Legendary Italian Beef Sandwich

Forget GPS: You'll know where you are in the U.S. by the way they make their hot dogs. There's New York City style hot dogs with mustard and ketchup, Seattle dogs with cream cheese, and even bacon-wrapped dogs in parts of Arizona. But nothing really compares to the hot dogs in Chicagoland, where Portillo's — a popular Chicago street food restaurant — was born. Now, there are locations all over the country, serving up scrumptious dogs, Italian sandwiches, and crispy onion rings.

Out of 10 Portillo's menu items we've tried and ranked, one is a clear winner: the Char-Grilled Maxwell Street Polish Sausage. We found it so good, in fact, that it beat the iconic Italian beef sandwich. It's a juicy Polish sausage from Makowski's Real Sausage Company in a sesame seed bun, topped with yellow mustard and grilled onions. It's similar to a classic Chicago-style dog, minus the fresh veggies and pickle spear.

According to our reviewer, the salty, smoky, and garlicky notes of the sausage are top-tier. It's juicy, meaty, and reminiscent of a traditional kielbasa. You could eat it on its own, but the classic mustard and soft onions give it a tangy and sweet touch. Not to mention, the bun is super soft and fluffy. It's the perfect balance of soft and snappy texture. And for $6.99 at most locations, it's not a bad deal, either.