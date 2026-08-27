Give KFC Famous Bowls A Flavor Upgrade With This Simple Protein Swap

The KFC Famous Bowl was introduced to great fanfare in 2006. Who wouldn't want all the chicken chain's greatest hits — loaded mashed potatoes with gravy, sweet corn, chicken nuggets, and a shredded three-cheese blend topper — together in one bowl? As classic as it is, the Famous Bowl also leaves room for customers to put their own spin on its flavors.

First, it's important to note that the restaurant formerly known as Kentucky Fried Chicken doesn't allow swaps of any kind on Famous Bowls. On the KFC app, customers can remove as many of its five ingredients as desired, but no additions are available. For those who want another kind of chicken in their bowl, customization is possible, but it requires ordering a chicken-less bowl, additional food and a little DIY creativity.

What type of chicken a customer orders and how they customize the bowl is likely to depend on what their local KFC menu offers at a particular time. In addition to KFC's famous Original Recipe and Extra Crispy chicken, customers may have the option of ordering popcorn chicken, Nashville hot tenders, Mike's Hot Honey tenders, Original BBQ tenders and hot and spicy wings among other options.