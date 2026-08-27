Give KFC Famous Bowls A Flavor Upgrade With This Simple Protein Swap
The KFC Famous Bowl was introduced to great fanfare in 2006. Who wouldn't want all the chicken chain's greatest hits — loaded mashed potatoes with gravy, sweet corn, chicken nuggets, and a shredded three-cheese blend topper — together in one bowl? As classic as it is, the Famous Bowl also leaves room for customers to put their own spin on its flavors.
First, it's important to note that the restaurant formerly known as Kentucky Fried Chicken doesn't allow swaps of any kind on Famous Bowls. On the KFC app, customers can remove as many of its five ingredients as desired, but no additions are available. For those who want another kind of chicken in their bowl, customization is possible, but it requires ordering a chicken-less bowl, additional food and a little DIY creativity.
What type of chicken a customer orders and how they customize the bowl is likely to depend on what their local KFC menu offers at a particular time. In addition to KFC's famous Original Recipe and Extra Crispy chicken, customers may have the option of ordering popcorn chicken, Nashville hot tenders, Mike's Hot Honey tenders, Original BBQ tenders and hot and spicy wings among other options.
Plenty of ways to get creative
The best part about this DIY meal? No special ordering tricks are needed. Making it is as easy as ordering your preferred chicken and breaking it up to add to your Famous Bowl. The next best thing? There are plenty of possible flavor and texture combinations. Popcorn chicken — which is different from chicken nuggets — offers a crunchier bite because it has more breading. Spicier options like the Nashville hot tenders can add an instant kick and another flavor to balance out the savory gravy. Honey BBQ tenders can add a touch of smokiness to a bowl and a hint of sweetness.
A DIY chicken swap is an easy way to customize a Famous Bowl, but the creativity doesn't have to stop there. If gravy isn't your thing, KFC's menu lists nine different sauces, many of which can be used in place of gravy. The sauce lineup includes hot sauce, buffalo ranch, and hot honey sauce (which can also be ordered with a meal). Those who want a zesty flavor can add KFC's comeback sauce or KFC sauce to a Famous Bowl and the Sticky Chicky Sweet n Sour sauce promises a combination of sweet and tangy flavors.
Whether you're after more crunch, a little heat, or looking for some new flavor combos, adding your preferred chicken to a Famous Bowl ensures a new experience with every bite. With so many possibilities, there's no shortage of ways to customize this KFC classic.