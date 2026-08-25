Does A Hotter Coffee Maker Make Better Coffee?

If hot water pulls flavor and caffeine from coffee grounds, it seems logical that hotter water would extract even more, making for a better cup. But the relationship between brewing temperature and a good cup isn't quite so linear. According to Matt Woodburn-Simmonds, ex-barista and founder of Home Coffee Expert, temperature is only one of several variables that determine the taste, strength and quality of what ends up in your mug. "Higher temperatures don't guarantee better or worse coffee by themselves," he says. "Higher temperatures speed up flavor extraction from coffee grounds, adding more energy to the system." Like hitting a gas pedal in a sports car, it'll make it go faster, but that's not necessarily a good thing in every context.

Any barista will tell you that coffee brewing is fundamentally an extraction process: water mingles with the grounds, dissolving soluble compounds and carrying them into the finished beverage, and each element of the process influences the outcome. "There are other factors such as grind size, brew time, and pressure which can also change how much flavor you get from your coffee, making a higher temperature unnecessary," Woodburn-Simmonds says. A finer grind changes the rate of extraction, and a longer brew gives the water more time to do its work.

Coffee type also plays a role in extraction, Woodburn-Simmonds explains. "Lighter roasts and higher-elevation-grown coffees are denser; this means flavors are harder to extract, so you need [a] finer grind, more pressure, longer brew times, or higher temperatures to extract them," he says.