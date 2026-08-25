If You Have Potatoes And Ground Beef, Make A Skewer Dinner On The Grill In A Flash

Penn and Teller, Simon and Garfunkel ... beef and potatoes. No matter what these duos produce together, it's always amazing. Stacking thin slices of potato between layers of seasoned ground beef on a skewer and placing this heavenly parcel on the grill creates something much greater than the sum of its parts. Along with a buttery basting, this beef and potato skewer has cropped up all over social media, with a variety of approaches, ingredients, and cooking methods. Let's get into the fundamentals, so you can create your own skewers at home.

Get russet or yellow potatoes and slice them into discs no thicker than ¼-inch, to make sure they cook all the way through. You can toss these in oil and seasonings for extra flavor, but if you do, consider reducing the seasonings in your beef mixture to not overdo it. Next, throw about a pound of 15% fat ground beef into a bowl and add your fresh ingredients. These could be diced onions, minced garlic, chopped parsley, grated cheese, or finely chopped peppers or chilis. Then add salt along with dry spices, such as coriander, black pepper, cumin, paprika, mustard powder, Mexican oregano, or a pre-made spice mix of your choice.

Lastly, add wet flavorings for moisture and depth of flavor, like mustard, tomato paste, mayonnaise, or Worcestershire sauce. Keep wet ingredients to no more than two tablespoons total to prevent the mixture falling apart. Mix by hand until combined, but stop before you overwork the beef.