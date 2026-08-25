The Jimmy John's Hack That Makes Your Italian Sub 10X Tastier
Fans of Jimmy John's are used to the chain's delicious lineup of popular sandwiches and quick delivery. But those who want to make a good thing even better can take a classic Jimmy John's Italian sub to a whole new, and totally flavorful, level with a simple filling hack.
The viral chopped Italian sandwich took social media by storm in 2023, and fans of Jimmy John's have since discovered they can recreate that experience at home by using an Italian sandwich from the chain as a base. While the original social media sensation involved gathering the ingredients and chopping them up to make the sandwich from scratch, the Jimmy John's hack sort of reverse engineers it. Customers take a completed sandwich, empty its contents onto a cutting board, chop it up, and put the filling back inside the bread. Some customers even take things a step further, adding extras like their favorite sauces for even more flavor.
The great thing about this hack is there are plenty of ways to make it your own. Jimmy John's offers four different Italian subs on its menu — the Vito, the Ultimate Italian, the Italian Night Club, and the Spicy East Coast Italian — plus topping freebies. This means customers can order their go-to Italian sub exactly to their liking, take it home, and easily create their own chopped sandwich.
A very versatile sandwich hack
At first glance, this chopped Italian sandwich hack might seem unnecessary because the ingredients don't change. But chopping up the contents helps better disperse the flavors and textures of the toppings in each bite. Instead of getting a mouthful of strictly meat and then another of only vegetables and sauce in the next, every bite is balance and all the flavors of a classic Italian sub — savory, salty, tangy, rich, smoky — have a chance to shine. While it may not officially be on the menu, this sandwich twist appears to have gotten the Jimmy John's stamp of approval online, too.
Variety is the spice of life and one of the best things about this hack is its versatility. While customers can turn really any sandwich into a chopped sandwich, every national chain offers its own take on the Italian sub. Sandwich fans who want to taste chopped versions of other subs can try it with a B.M.T. or a Spicy Italian from Subway, or even The Original Italian sub from Jersey Mike's, to name a few.
Sometimes the smallest changes to classic foods can allow you to enjoy them in a whole new way. The chopped Italian sandwich hack may a seem simple, but looks can be deceiving. By chopping up the meats, cheeses, and vegetables doused in oil and vinegar, a fan favorite suddenly becomes a more intensely flavorful and pleasantly textured sandwich that you may never eat the same way again.