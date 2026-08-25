The Jimmy John's Hack That Makes Your Italian Sub 10X Tastier

Fans of Jimmy John's are used to the chain's delicious lineup of popular sandwiches and quick delivery. But those who want to make a good thing even better can take a classic Jimmy John's Italian sub to a whole new, and totally flavorful, level with a simple filling hack.

The viral chopped Italian sandwich took social media by storm in 2023, and fans of Jimmy John's have since discovered they can recreate that experience at home by using an Italian sandwich from the chain as a base. While the original social media sensation involved gathering the ingredients and chopping them up to make the sandwich from scratch, the Jimmy John's hack sort of reverse engineers it. Customers take a completed sandwich, empty its contents onto a cutting board, chop it up, and put the filling back inside the bread. Some customers even take things a step further, adding extras like their favorite sauces for even more flavor.

The great thing about this hack is there are plenty of ways to make it your own. Jimmy John's offers four different Italian subs on its menu — the Vito, the Ultimate Italian, the Italian Night Club, and the Spicy East Coast Italian — plus topping freebies. This means customers can order their go-to Italian sub exactly to their liking, take it home, and easily create their own chopped sandwich.