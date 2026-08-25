When Blue Bell Disappeared, Some Customers Formed A Black Market
Fans may love Blue Bell ice cream for its popular, off-the-wall flavors like Bride's Cake and Banana Pudding, but the brand is also responsible for the deadliest ice cream recall in history. In 2015, the company pulled all of its products from store shelves after U.S. officials traced a multi-state outbreak of listeriosis (a flu-like illness caused by the Listeria bacteria) to two of Blue Bell's four production plants. Of the outbreak's 10 hospitalizations, three resulted in death. Despite this tragedy and the ongoing health risk, certain customers who purchased the brand's ice cream pre-recall sought to take advantage of a wide-open market.
One Craigslist ad asked $10,000 for a pint of Krazy Kookie Dough — and placed all responsibility for any Listeria risk on the buyer. Not all listings were so outrageous, though a few came pretty close. Some asked as little as $5 for the brand's ice cream, others $50, but a few expected much more, like the customer who tried to sell a half-eaten tub of Homemade Vanilla for $500. One $50 listing ensured the frozen product's integrity through the use of dry ice, and another ad even teased that the purchase could make the buyer "a part of history" (via CBS 11 News).
This fan-made black market was short-lived. Customers didn't take the bait based on reports, and eBay swiftly removed all Blue Bell ice cream listings, citing violation of its product safety policy. While Craigslist also prohibits the sale of recalled items, records fail to indicate if the website pulled any Blue Bell-related ads during this time.
Online resellers were the least of Blue Bell's worries
As early as February 2015, Blue Bell Creameries knew of Listeria contamination in two ice cream products made at its Brenham, Texas facility, and state officials identified a third just a couple of weeks later. Rather than alerting customers to the danger, the company merely pulled the tainted products from stores — a move culminating in a 2023 misdemeanor charge and $100,000 fine for former Blue Bell president and chief executive officer Paul Kruse. He initially faced jail time for wire fraud and conspiracy before agreeing to a plea deal.
Blue Bell operations shut down sometime around April 2015 (seemingly prompted by an FDA investigation), but limited production resumed later that year with updated safety and employee-training measures. Products reappeared on shelves in Houston, Texas as early as August 2015. Five years into this revamp, a Texas federal court ordered that the company pay over $17 million in fines for "distributing adulterated ice cream products" (per the U.S. Department of Justice). In 2022, Blue Bell Creameries published a food-safety commitment promising "enhanced" sanitation practices, facility improvements like new flooring and overhead piping, and an environmental testing program designed to catch early signs of Listeria contamination.
Over a decade after the outbreak, Blue Bell fans are more interested in remembering their favorite discontinued flavors than discussing the recall or the customer resale market. On Reddit, one fan named Caramel Turtle Cheesecake and Magic Cookie Bar among their favorite past pints. Others report missing Banana Split Sundae and Tiramisu. As of 2026, Blue Bell makes more than 20 year-round ice cream varieties, but they're not all winners — we found that its strawberry is surprisingly lacking in fruity flavor.