When Blue Bell Disappeared, Some Customers Formed A Black Market

Fans may love Blue Bell ice cream for its popular, off-the-wall flavors like Bride's Cake and Banana Pudding, but the brand is also responsible for the deadliest ice cream recall in history. In 2015, the company pulled all of its products from store shelves after U.S. officials traced a multi-state outbreak of listeriosis (a flu-like illness caused by the Listeria bacteria) to two of Blue Bell's four production plants. Of the outbreak's 10 hospitalizations, three resulted in death. Despite this tragedy and the ongoing health risk, certain customers who purchased the brand's ice cream pre-recall sought to take advantage of a wide-open market.

One Craigslist ad asked $10,000 for a pint of Krazy Kookie Dough — and placed all responsibility for any Listeria risk on the buyer. Not all listings were so outrageous, though a few came pretty close. Some asked as little as $5 for the brand's ice cream, others $50, but a few expected much more, like the customer who tried to sell a half-eaten tub of Homemade Vanilla for $500. One $50 listing ensured the frozen product's integrity through the use of dry ice, and another ad even teased that the purchase could make the buyer "a part of history" (via CBS 11 News).

This fan-made black market was short-lived. Customers didn't take the bait based on reports, and eBay swiftly removed all Blue Bell ice cream listings, citing violation of its product safety policy. While Craigslist also prohibits the sale of recalled items, records fail to indicate if the website pulled any Blue Bell-related ads during this time.