How To Pick The Freshest Mushrooms At The Grocery Store, Every Time

One of the biggest mushroom shopping tips out there is to avoid pre-packaged containers, as they cut off airflow and trap moisture, which accelerates spoilage and causes mold. If your only option is to buy packaged mushrooms, don't opt for the pre-sliced ones. Buy whole mushrooms instead and slice them yourself. This will not only help them last longer, but it will also avoid the cut mushrooms picking up any unwanted aromas from the fridge.

The best way to store mushrooms is inside a loose paper bag or in a single layer in a container with the lid cracked open. Even if you get them in a package, it's best to transfer them away from plastic in order to avoid condensation. A paper towel inside the paper bag can also help, especially if you wait to wash them until you start cooking.

Most mushrooms typically last for about seven days in the fridge. It can be a little difficult to tell if they're gone off, but a slimy film and a bad smell are telltale signs that it's time to throw them away. Finally, try not to buy your mushrooms until a few days before you start cooking. This is when they will taste best in all of those delicious roasted garlic risotto, hearty mushroom bourguignon, and portobello pot roast recipes.