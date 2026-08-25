How To Pick The Freshest Mushrooms At The Grocery Store, Every Time
Even though they may not be everyone's favorite vegetable, the possibilities for mushrooms are endless. When cooked the right way, they take on so much flavor, caramelizing beautifully and lending so many dishes a welcome burst of umami. There are also so many types of mushrooms available, each with its own unique taste and texture. But they don't last forever, so it's important to try to buy the freshest ones possible. Luckily, there are some easy ways to identify which ones are best.
Fresh mushrooms should feel firm and dry, rather than soft and slimy, and the color should be consistent all over the surface. If they feel damp or have any particularly dark spots, it's best to pass them up. If you're buying cremini mushrooms, you should also look for gills that aren't overly dark, as this can indicate an older mushroom. Lion's mane should also be white rather than yellow, and all mushrooms should smell earthy and have a plump appearance. Otherwise, even the best mushroom recipes won't stand a chance.
The best way to store mushrooms
One of the biggest mushroom shopping tips out there is to avoid pre-packaged containers, as they cut off airflow and trap moisture, which accelerates spoilage and causes mold. If your only option is to buy packaged mushrooms, don't opt for the pre-sliced ones. Buy whole mushrooms instead and slice them yourself. This will not only help them last longer, but it will also avoid the cut mushrooms picking up any unwanted aromas from the fridge.
The best way to store mushrooms is inside a loose paper bag or in a single layer in a container with the lid cracked open. Even if you get them in a package, it's best to transfer them away from plastic in order to avoid condensation. A paper towel inside the paper bag can also help, especially if you wait to wash them until you start cooking.
Most mushrooms typically last for about seven days in the fridge. It can be a little difficult to tell if they're gone off, but a slimy film and a bad smell are telltale signs that it's time to throw them away. Finally, try not to buy your mushrooms until a few days before you start cooking. This is when they will taste best in all of those delicious roasted garlic risotto, hearty mushroom bourguignon, and portobello pot roast recipes.