Cheerios Just Quietly Launched A New Cereal That's Only Available At Costco

Protein is everywhere and in seemingly everything recently, and Cheerios is about to expand the options at Costco even more. Driven by a confluence of factors, including the new prevalence of GLP-1 weight loss drugs, the general assumption that it's a healthy macronutrient, and the fact that protein helps meals feel more satiating, the grocery store is suddenly selling you more protein. That has been especially true with breakfast cereal, a category long plagued by the (often correct) perception that it's not very healthy and loaded with sugar. Old standbys like Wheaties and newer brands like Magic Spoon have joined the ranks of high-protein cereals in recent years. Cheerios have already been in on the trend too, but you couldn't actually get original-flavor Cheerios Protein until Costco started rolling it out this week.

The reveal comes from the Instagram's Costco Hot Finds, in a paid partnership post. The account says the high-protein Cheerios in the original flavor are now available, but currently only in Texas and the Bay Area. However, given the popularity of both the brand and the demand for protein cereals, it's hard to imagine they will stay that geographically restricted for long. Being Costco, the cereal is only available in a two-pack of 15.5-ounce boxes. According to the poster, despite being high protein, the Cheerios taste exactly like the classic variety so many people love.