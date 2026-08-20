Every Stacy's Pita Chips Flavor, Ranked Worst To Best

Stacy's chips have got it goin' on. They bring something different to the snack aisle. Something that's not made from potatoes or corn, but from hearty pita bread for even more character and definitely more crunch. Then there's their intense dippability. They're practically begging to be served with hummus, whipped feta, or an olive tapenade. And the variety is another big plus. Not only does Stacy's offer a range of flavors, but the chips themselves come in slightly different statures. On top of the sturdy classics, there are also options for those who prefer a toned-down texture — or perhaps have more sensitive teeth. It's turned into quite the collection, and today we're sampling the entire lot to see which is best.

Interestingly, Stacy's journey to the snack aisle was a bit of an unusual one. The brand didn't start with chips at all but fresh pita bread sandwiches that Stacy Madison sold out of a cart. Pita bread bites were given to customers awaiting their order, and eventually this small business, which started in 1996, came to be known as a national brand.

With 30 years under the brand's belt, Stacy's has had plenty of time to gain fans, refine its recipes, and expand beyond its original pita chips. With so many current options to choose from, I put 10 different bags to the test. Based on crunch, seasonings, and accuracy of flavor, I put each one in order from my least favorite to my most favorite.