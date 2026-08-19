Wood Grill Vs Smoker: How Each Is Unique (And Why They Make Your Food Taste Different)

Grilling, smoking, barbecuing, charbroiling ... so many different ways to enjoy the simple pleasures of outdoor cooking. It's easy to lump them in a single "barbecue" category, but the truth is they're very distinct, from the types of appliances involved to the heat and cooking techniques, and even the way they flavor the foods landing on waiting plates. To gain insight into two of these cooking tools/methods — wood grills and smokers — and how they differ, we reached out to Matt Abdoo, executive chef and co-founder of Pig Beach BBQ with locations in New York, Boston, and Florida.

To avoid confusion, it helps to first understand that the term "wood grill" also covers grills intended for charcoal use, since charcoal is simply real wood from which moisture and volatile compounds have been removed by a separate heating process. Typically, both wood grills and smokers can use solid chunks of wood or charcoal as fuel, but they differ considerably in other ways.

As Abdoo notes, wood grills are excellent choices for high-heat applications and for quick-cooking foods such as burgers, steaks, and grilled chicken. "The direct flame creates a beautifully caramelized exterior with the signature char and flavor that only live-fire cooking can deliver," he explains. A smoker, on the other hand, takes things low and slow, using indirect heat over several hours. "It's best suited for cuts like brisket, ribs, and pork shoulder, allowing the meat to absorb a deeper, more pronounced smoke flavor while becoming incredibly tender and juicy," says Abdoo. Here's a closer look at each method and why they make food taste different.