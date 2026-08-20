I Tried The Viral Diet Coke Slushie To See If It Lives Up To The Internet Hype

We're bombarded with new viral food trends every day — but how many of them are actually something special? In our ongoing "Viral Verdict" series, we send intrepid food journalists to seek out and try the latest edible online sensations, and determine if it's worth braving long lines to get your hands on them.

One thing that will never go out of style is a new twist on a classic drink. From the Chick-fil-A Peach Frosted Lemonade to the dirty soda trend, it seems that there's a never-ending procession of new drinks to try. If you've scrolled TikTok or Instagram reels lately, you may have seen that the newest drink trend is a Diet Coke slushie. Across the country, and even in Canada, people are running to different establishments to get one of their own. Some people are even making the Diet Coke slushies themselves, if they're lucky enough to have a slushie mixer at home.

I wanted to try a Diet Coke slushie for myself, so I headed down to a place in the Soho area of New York City called Tender Crush. I had seen multiple videos of people on TikTok trying this drink, and with its adorable presentation and aesthetically pleasing vibe for a photo, I had to give it a whirl myself.