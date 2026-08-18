One Of The Best New Fast Food Items In August 2026 Is This Pizza Chain's Mac And Cheese

August often feels like a crossroads for fast food venues, with summer specials still lingering while hints of fall flavors wait in the wings. That leaves a sliver of time for introducing things like old-school comfort foods, albeit dressed in new attire. One dish in particular comes from a chain known for pizza — yet there's no crust, pepperoni, or tomato sauce anywhere in sight. It's Pizza Hut's Triple Cheese Mac, a new oven-baked mac and cheese that debuted in mid-July.

This creamy baked rendition of ever-loved mac-and-cheese appeared in our Tasting Table roundup featuring 14 of the best new fast food items of August 2026, where it joined new offerings from stalwarts of the industry, including Taco Bell, Jimmy John's, Culver's, and more. It's rich and creamy with a notable cheese pull, which comes from a somewhat non-traditional combination of ingredients. The Triple Cheese Mac is built around cavatappi, the short, corkscrew-shaped pasta that is one of the best types of pasta for homemade mac and cheese. It offers plenty of curves for cheese clinging from white cheddar, Parmesan, and Pizza Hut's mysterious "signature pizza cheese." The whole thing is baked until the top browns and bubbles with cheesy goodness.

Pizza Hut describes it as a side or add-on instead of a full entree, and it's promoted at a price of $6 at participating restaurants, with prices and availability subject to variation by location. The Triple Cheese Mac arrived as part ot the Throwback Value Menu, which includes familiar Pizza Hut staples such as Personal Pan Pizza, breadsticks, cinnamon sticks, and Stuffed Crust, and another newcomer, S'mores Sticks. The complete promotional menu starts as low as $3 for the personal-size pizza.