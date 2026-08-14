2 Fan-Favorite Costco Prepared Meals Are Back Just In Time For Fall
Costco can be a one stop shop for seasonal must-haves. The wholesale club sells clothing, outdoor equipment, and even school supplies when autumn comes around — and that's not to mention those memorable prepared meal options. In fact, two fan-favorites have just begun to make a comeback: the Kirkland Signature Chicken Pot Pie and Kirkland Shepherd's Pie. Both of the dishes have been around for years but only ever drop for a limited window. However, one eagle-eyed customer recently spotted both pies at their local Costco in Bolingbrook, Illinois, posing about the find on TikTok.
Made with all white meat, vegetables, sauce, and pastry crust, the Kirkland Signature Chicken Pot Pie comes with a lattice design that's a big crowd pleaser. It's even made using Costco's famous rotisserie chicken. Meanwhile, the shepherd's pie contains a hearty blend of ground beef, peas, carrots, mushrooms, and caramelized onions, all simmered together with red wine and topped with creamy, whipped mashed potatoes.
In years past, these dishes typically return to stores in late August, so while they aren't yet available at every Costco (or on the website), they should start rolling out nationwide soon enough. The best part is that the pies come ready to bake. All you need to do is stick them in the oven for about an hour or hour and a half (depending on your pie) and serve. Plus, they're reasonably priced, running around $25 each for a five-pound meal that will no doubt satisfy your family's cravings.
Freeze the Costco pies to make them outlast the season
Fans of the dishes are bound to be excited about this highly anticipated return. "These are our favorites, and we alternate one or the other almost every week when they have them available," noted one Reddit user. "Last year we planned ahead and bought extras to wrap up tight with foil and freeze, and they actually did insanely well." Others like to keep the pies in the freezer to have on hand or cut them up into individual portions that last the week.
Customers have praised the chicken pot pie for its flaky and crisp texture, as well as the creamy, well-seasoned, and meaty interior. As for the shepherd's pie, one Redditor deemed it "buttery" and "delicious," while another user added, "The Costco shepherd's pie is to date the best I've had, and I am a shepherd's pie fan." Of course, that doesn't mean there aren't any ways to improve these beloved Kirkland finds.
Some have noted that the pies ought to have more vegetables, so it may not hurt to serve extra veggies on the side. A bagged salad mix would also make an easy accompaniment, and a little egg wash on top of the chicken pot pie leads to a golden finish. One downside is that saltiness can be an issue. If the shepherd's pie is too much for you, others have recommended serving it with unsalted, homemade mashed potato. Don't forget to add some extra gravy, too.