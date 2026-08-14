2 Fan-Favorite Costco Prepared Meals Are Back Just In Time For Fall

Costco can be a one stop shop for seasonal must-haves. The wholesale club sells clothing, outdoor equipment, and even school supplies when autumn comes around — and that's not to mention those memorable prepared meal options. In fact, two fan-favorites have just begun to make a comeback: the Kirkland Signature Chicken Pot Pie and Kirkland Shepherd's Pie. Both of the dishes have been around for years but only ever drop for a limited window. However, one eagle-eyed customer recently spotted both pies at their local Costco in Bolingbrook, Illinois, posing about the find on TikTok.

Made with all white meat, vegetables, sauce, and pastry crust, the Kirkland Signature Chicken Pot Pie comes with a lattice design that's a big crowd pleaser. It's even made using Costco's famous rotisserie chicken. Meanwhile, the shepherd's pie contains a hearty blend of ground beef, peas, carrots, mushrooms, and caramelized onions, all simmered together with red wine and topped with creamy, whipped mashed potatoes.

In years past, these dishes typically return to stores in late August, so while they aren't yet available at every Costco (or on the website), they should start rolling out nationwide soon enough. The best part is that the pies come ready to bake. All you need to do is stick them in the oven for about an hour or hour and a half (depending on your pie) and serve. Plus, they're reasonably priced, running around $25 each for a five-pound meal that will no doubt satisfy your family's cravings.