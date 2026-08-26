The Southern Burger Chain That Made An Unlikely Comeback Despite Hundreds Of Closures

Many fast-food chains experience tough times over the years, with familiar names shrinking or readjusting restaurant footprints as circumstances dictate. One old-school burger brand, however, is taking a somewhat different approach: bringing restaurants back after they've gone dark. That spunky, resilient chain is Hardee's, the Southern-rooted favorite known for its made-from-scratch biscuits, hearty breakfast offerings, 100-percent charbroiled burgers, and crunchy, hand-breaded chicken tenders. After losing hundreds of restaurants in only a few years, Hardee's has begun reopening some locations that seemed to be gone for good. More than 20 franchised restaurants were back in operation as of April 2026, and at least 20 more planned to reopen.

Hardee's story began in Greenville, North Carolina, where Wilber Hardee opened the first restaurant in1960. The original menu was about as straightforward as fast food gets, focusing on 15-cent hamburgers, 10-cent fries, and 20-cent milkshakes. By the end of the 1960s, the chain had grown to more than 200 locations, and during the 1980s it astoundingly opened its 2,000th restaurant. That kind of growth made Hardee's a major player in American fast food, particularly across the South and Midwest.

However, a big change came in 1997, when CKE Restaurants, the parent company of Carl's Jr. and Hardee's, agreed to buy Hardee's for around $327 million. At the time, Hardee's was considerably larger than it is today, with 3,152 restaurants across 40 states and 10 foreign countries. But the decades that followed weren't nearly as easy on the Hardee's brand. More recently, the chain lost 269 locations from fiscal year 2023 through fiscal year 2026.