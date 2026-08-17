Where To Find The Best Pizza In Naples, Italy

Naples is known as the birthplace of pizza (with Neapolitan pies having some unique characteristics that differentiate them from Roman or American pizza styles), so you can bet there are a lot of contenders for the absolute best pies in the city. Almost everyone you speak to will have their go-to spot or that one place their family has been frequenting for generations that you "absolutely must try." With plans to spend a month in Naples, I took up the task of trying every pizza spot recommended to me by local friends, the internet, and even strangers on the city streets.

Below is a list of what I consider to be the ultimate standouts. From restaurants that are well worth the wait to historic spots locals still frequent, you will not be disappointed by a visit to any one of these pizzerias.

I've included pricing and any little quirks you'll need to know before you order, as the experiences range pretty widely. It's worth noting that you should expect a bit of a line at all of the spots on this list, but they're well worth your time. I've also listed the addresses in Naples, though a few of these restaurants also have locations outside the Italian city.