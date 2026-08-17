Where To Find The Best Pizza In Naples, Italy
Naples is known as the birthplace of pizza (with Neapolitan pies having some unique characteristics that differentiate them from Roman or American pizza styles), so you can bet there are a lot of contenders for the absolute best pies in the city. Almost everyone you speak to will have their go-to spot or that one place their family has been frequenting for generations that you "absolutely must try." With plans to spend a month in Naples, I took up the task of trying every pizza spot recommended to me by local friends, the internet, and even strangers on the city streets.
Below is a list of what I consider to be the ultimate standouts. From restaurants that are well worth the wait to historic spots locals still frequent, you will not be disappointed by a visit to any one of these pizzerias.
I've included pricing and any little quirks you'll need to know before you order, as the experiences range pretty widely. It's worth noting that you should expect a bit of a line at all of the spots on this list, but they're well worth your time. I've also listed the addresses in Naples, though a few of these restaurants also have locations outside the Italian city.
L'antica pizzeria da Michele
Established in 1870, L'antica pizzeria da Michele is a super-popular pizzeria in Naples, with crowds almost constantly standing outside waiting to grab a bite. When you arrive, there will be two lines, one for takeaway and one to get a numbered ticket to reserve your spot inside. There are two dining rooms across the street from each other, one much older and the other a newer build; which space you sit in has to do with availability.
There are only four pizza options on the menu: margherita, marinara, cosaca (which is a marinara pizza topped with pecorino cheese), and half margherita-half marinara. Each pizza is priced at €6.50. L'antica pizzeria da Michele also sells soda, water, and beer, but no wine.
The pizzas at L'antica pizzeria da Michele are absolutely massive. The crust is like a pillowy cloud with the perfect amount of bite, thanks to a quick trip in the oven. Slightly salty, the bottom is dotted with small pockets of char which give a touch of smoky character and crunch to the otherwise soft crust. The sauce is slightly acidic, tasting of fresh tomatoes. Chewy strings of mozzarella cheese give way to hints of basil and olive oil in each delectable bite.
Via Cesare Sersale, 1, 80139 Naples
Sorbillo
One of the better-known pizzerias on the list (at least in the U.S.), Sorbillo more than earns the hype. A family-run joint, Sorbillo opened its first location in 1935. Currently, there are a few in the gorgeous (though often crowded) Centro Storico neighborhood of Naples with slightly different menus, as well as locations in Rome, Milan, Genoa, Turin, Bergamo, Bologna, and Tokyo.
In addition to a decent amount of traditional pizza options — as well as pizza fritte, or fried pizza – Sorbillo also offers gluten-free pies. Pizzas will run you €7-10.50, with a slight upcharge if you'd like a gluten-free crust. The restaurant has beer, wine, and soda to drink.
The crust at Sorbillo is ultra thin and light, but with a nice chew and elasticity. It is pretty floppy, so expect to fold the tip of each slice in or eat it with a fork and knife. Out of all the pies I tried, Sorbillo has the most cheese and basil on each pizza, but the bold, classic red sauce helps keep the whole thing balanced.
Various locations across Naples
Pizzeria Port'Alba
Opened in 1738, Port'Alba is the oldest pizza spot in Naples. It's also one of the most beautiful to walk to, tucked into a cobblestone street lined with vendors behind an old city gate. This is one of the only pizza spots on this list that serves food other than pizza, with pasta, salads, fish, and more on the menu.
Pizza at Port'Alba is priced between €6 and €27, with most of the options landing closer to the €6 mark. There is wine, beer, soda, and spirits to choose from for drinks.
The crust at Port'Alba is on the sturdier side, giving it less of that flop factor Neapolitan pizza is so known for. It is chewy and light, with little char. The pizza has a nice balance of sauce, crust, and cheese, though no noticeable herbs save for the sprig of basil decorating the middle of your pie. The bold red sauce is slightly closer to what you'd typically get in the U.S., so Port'Alba is the one for you if you're finding other pizza in the city a little underwhelming or just want a true taste of culinary history.
Via Port'Alba 18, 80134, Naples
Concettina ai Tre Santi
A bit off the beaten path, Concettina ai Tre Santi has been slinging pies since 1951. It has one location in Naples' historic Sanità district and one on the island of Capri.
In addition to pizza, the restaurant serves fried appetizers, veggie sides, salads, and sandwiches. To drink, you can choose between sodas, amaro, beer, and wine. (If you've never had, or never heard of, amaro before, check out our amaro beginner's guide!) Pizzas here are a little on the higher end price-wise, ranging from €10 to €24, but well worth the few extra euros.
Though it doesn't look extra cheesy, the pizza at Concettina ai Tre Santi has a dairy-forward flavor. The lusciously soft crust's blistered edges lend the whole pie a slightly smoky taste. Large basil leaves add pops of freshness, while the red pepper flakes in the sauce give it a welcome kick. After it comes out of the oven, the pizza is drizzled with high-quality olive oil, which forms pockets of bold flavor that coat your mouth every few bites.
Via Arena della Sanità, 7 Bis, 80137 Naples
50 Kalò
With locations in Rome, London, and Naples, 50 Kalò is one of the better known restaurants on this list. It's received multiple awards and is frequently named one of the best — if not the best — pizzerias in the world. The brand is known for its connection to the slow food movement, in particular doing a slow fermentation on its dough and using a higher ratio of water to flour than other pizza makers. The result is lighter-than-air crust that's almost impossible to believe without tasting it yourself.
50 Kalò has a large menu with multiple vegetarian and meat-filled pizzas, plus fried foods and salad. It sells wine, beer, and soda and has limited cocktails and liquors such as Aperol spritzes, martinis, grappa, and limoncello. Each pizza is priced between €6.50 and €12.
The super-light, fairly floppy crust is the star of the show here, but it doesn't make much of an impact on the flavor of the pie, letting the high-quality, seasonal ingredients shine. Though the crust appears to be paler in color than other pizzas, the lightness allows the slight char to come forward in a deceptive (but delicious) way. The pizza has a bold cheese flavor, with a generous amount of torn basil and olive oil drizzled on top after it comes out of the oven, giving it a bright, fresh note. The sauce is quite light, tasting more like fresh crushed tomatoes than something that's been cooked down.
Piazza Sannazzaro 201/b, 80122, Naples
Methodology
To find the best pizzas in Naples, I scoured the internet, asked friends living in the city or who had lived there in the past, and tasted my way through the bustling streets over the course of one month.
To make things fair, I stuck with a basic margherita pizza at each restaurant so I could accurately judge how one compared to the other. I ate far more pizzas than are on this list. While none were bad (seriously, you can't go wrong with pizza in Naples), these were the spots that truly stood out as a step above your average pie.