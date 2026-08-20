Once You Make Canned Baked Beans Korean BBQ-Style, You'll Never Go Back

Canned baked beans are always there for you, whether you've run out of time or simply don't feel like cooking another side dish for family dinner. They're one of our favorite short cuts, but there's no reason to stick to the standard sweet-and-smoky flavor profile. There's so many creative uses for canned baked beans, and this latest pairing makes perfect sense. Give them a Korean BBQ makeover with a little splash of gochujang, soy sauce, mirin, and bits of pork belly, and that humble can of beans just transformed into something special.

This culinary mashup works because the flavors in Korean-style pork dishes are remarkably compatible with good ol' American baked beans. Gochujang alone will upgrade your baked beans, as the fermented red chile paste brings heat, sweetness, and deep umami. Soy sauce adds another savory layer, while mirin contributes sugar and acid and loosens the thick sauce.

To start, grab a can of your favorite baked beans. You don't even need to drain them, as that existing sauce provides a sweet base for your flavors and spices to blend into. For roughly 28 ounces of beans (two cans), stir in two tablespoons of gochujang, three tablespoons of soy sauce, and a splash of mirin. Be sure to taste and adjust as you go, as canned beans are already pretty salty and sweet. Then comes the pork. Diced pork belly is particularly fatty, so let that fat render as long as it takes to produce crispy, browned pieces that contrast nicely with the soft beans.