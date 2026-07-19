The Affordable Cut Of Pork An Expert Says You Should Be Buying More Often

Pork shoulder is incredibly versatile, and it's ideal for making big batches of family-friendly food that will last you through a busy week. "The pork shoulder can be used in a variety of ways such as pulled pork, tacos, sandwiches, stews or roasted and shredded as part of meal preparation," said Dennis Littely. But he warned against one of the most common mistakes people make with pork shoulder: cooking it too fast.

"To develop the rich texture found in this type of product the collagen found within the connective tissue needs to have enough time to 'breakdown' into gelatin. Therefore, using low temperatures over long periods of time combined with patience are usually the key factors that produce the best results," he explained. From easy pulled pork to slow cooker carnitas and Italian slow-roasted porchetta — when it comes to pork shoulder, low and slow is the way to go.

To double down and ensure your pork shoulder never comes out tough or dry, read up on the expert tip for the best slow cooker pulled pork you'll ever eat. Tasting Table also rounded up eight pulled pork recipes that you can serve to your family week after week.