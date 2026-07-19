The Affordable Cut Of Pork An Expert Says You Should Be Buying More Often
Overall, pork is a less-expensive meat than other types, but some cuts can really go the distance if you're looking to feed a family on a budget. Tasting Table spoke to Dennis Littley, chef and culinary expert at Ask Chef Dennis, about which affordable cuts of pork home cooks overlook. He said, "One of the least expensive yet underutilized cuts of pork is the pork shoulder (also known as pork butt/Boston butt)."
Why does pork shoulder make for a great family meal? According to Littley, it's an ideal cut of meat to put in the slow cooker. "It has an abundance of connective tissue and intramuscular fat that, when cooked at a low temperature for an extended period of time, creates a very tender and full-flavored product," he explained. Littley also added that, because it's so affordable and versatile, pork shoulder is ideal for those who like to meal prep throughout the week.
What to make with pork shoulder, and how to avoid tough meat
Pork shoulder is incredibly versatile, and it's ideal for making big batches of family-friendly food that will last you through a busy week. "The pork shoulder can be used in a variety of ways such as pulled pork, tacos, sandwiches, stews or roasted and shredded as part of meal preparation," said Dennis Littely. But he warned against one of the most common mistakes people make with pork shoulder: cooking it too fast.
"To develop the rich texture found in this type of product the collagen found within the connective tissue needs to have enough time to 'breakdown' into gelatin. Therefore, using low temperatures over long periods of time combined with patience are usually the key factors that produce the best results," he explained. From easy pulled pork to slow cooker carnitas and Italian slow-roasted porchetta — when it comes to pork shoulder, low and slow is the way to go.
To double down and ensure your pork shoulder never comes out tough or dry, read up on the expert tip for the best slow cooker pulled pork you'll ever eat. Tasting Table also rounded up eight pulled pork recipes that you can serve to your family week after week.