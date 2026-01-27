Why It's A Major Mistake To Put Expensive Cuts Of Meat In Your Slow Cooker
Using a slow cooker to prepare your favorite recipes is a great method of low-effort cooking that yields delicious and plentiful results. However, the ingredients you choose to use in a slow cooker can make or break your meal, especially when it comes to different meat cuts. Tasting Table spoke to expert Clare Andrews, author of "The Ultimate Slow Cooker Cookbook," about why it's a mistake to use expensive cuts of meat in your slow cooker.
Andrews says, "It is partly about waste. Expensive cuts like filet, ribeye, or sirloin are already naturally tender, which is why they cost more. Slow cookers are designed for tougher cuts of meat, using long, gentle heat to break them down and make them soft and rich." As slow cooking makes cheap cuts of meat taste expensive, if you start with a pricier piece of meat, where is there to go? Andrews notes, "When you put a tender cut into a slow cooker, there's nothing to improve — instead, the meat just overcooks."
This meaty mistake could prove disastrous for your dish and your wallet, creating an unpleasant taste and texture and a big waste of time and money. Andrews says, "The long cooking time forces out the moisture, turning what should be juicy and buttery into something dry and disappointing. In short, you're paying extra for tenderness that a slow cooker simply ruins."
Choosing better meat for your slow cooker
For the very best slow-cooked meal, try a tougher cut that will tenderize over the course of its time in your slow cooker. One great example is an easy crock pot London broil recipe. This calls for a three-pound cut of meat (bottom round, chuck shoulder, flank, or chuck steak can all be the cut sometimes referred to as London broil), flavored with a mixture of simple seasonings, sauces, and fats. Beef chuck roast is also another excellent option as it will break down into a mouthwatering pot roast.
Although it's generally considered a mistake to work with expensive meats in your slow cooker, there are, of course, some exceptions to this rule. According to Andrews, "Some more expensive cuts actually work really well in a slow cooker, especially those with plenty of fat or connective tissue. Cuts like short ribs, oxtail, and brisket are rich and well-marbled, which means they soften and become beautifully tender when cooked slowly." For example, you can use your slow cooker to cook up a slow-braised oxtail stew recipe that will provide comfort and warmth in every bite.
Andrews elaborates, "The key is not overdoing it. I suggest you brown the meat first for extra flavor, use enough liquid to keep it moist, and cook just until it's tender. When treated properly, these cuts don't just cope with slow cooking, they're made better by it." Being thoughtful about your choice of meat and even economical will make a simple slow cooker meal your regular go-to.