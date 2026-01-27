Why It's A Major Mistake To Put Expensive Cuts Of Meat In Your Slow Cooker

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Using a slow cooker to prepare your favorite recipes is a great method of low-effort cooking that yields delicious and plentiful results. However, the ingredients you choose to use in a slow cooker can make or break your meal, especially when it comes to different meat cuts. Tasting Table spoke to expert Clare Andrews, author of "The Ultimate Slow Cooker Cookbook," about why it's a mistake to use expensive cuts of meat in your slow cooker.

Andrews says, "It is partly about waste. Expensive cuts like filet, ribeye, or sirloin are already naturally tender, which is why they cost more. Slow cookers are designed for tougher cuts of meat, using long, gentle heat to break them down and make them soft and rich." As slow cooking makes cheap cuts of meat taste expensive, if you start with a pricier piece of meat, where is there to go? Andrews notes, "When you put a tender cut into a slow cooker, there's nothing to improve — instead, the meat just overcooks."

This meaty mistake could prove disastrous for your dish and your wallet, creating an unpleasant taste and texture and a big waste of time and money. Andrews says, "The long cooking time forces out the moisture, turning what should be juicy and buttery into something dry and disappointing. In short, you're paying extra for tenderness that a slow cooker simply ruins."