Say Goodbye To Bland Potato Salad With This Overnight Soaking Trick

Potato salad preparation can sometimes end up being an afterthought when preparing a summer cookout, but when done right, it can be the unsung hero of a picnic table spread. Most versions tend to stick to old-school methods that can lead to bland results. To avoid this travesty, there's a trick you need to try: Soak the potatoes before cooking.

Soaking will remove excess starch, preventing the spuds from becoming gummy or sticky once cooked. It also stops oxidation, which leads to an ugly brown color. And if you add some common ingredients to the water, you can impart a lot of flavor before the potatoes even hit the pot. The big one is salt. This creates more of a brine, which draws moisture out of the flesh that later gets reabsorbed, essentially seasoning the potato from the inside out, leading to a tastier, more uniform finish. The brine will also ensure the interiors stay fluffy and tender throughout cooking.

You can add vinegar and onions to the water if you enjoy a tangy potato salad or use a mix of herbs like dill, chives, and bay leaves. Pickles are a delicious addition, and you can even use pickle juice in the brine. This will not only add more flavor but can also improve the texture of the potatoes.