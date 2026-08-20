Say Goodbye To Bland Potato Salad With This Overnight Soaking Trick
Potato salad preparation can sometimes end up being an afterthought when preparing a summer cookout, but when done right, it can be the unsung hero of a picnic table spread. Most versions tend to stick to old-school methods that can lead to bland results. To avoid this travesty, there's a trick you need to try: Soak the potatoes before cooking.
Soaking will remove excess starch, preventing the spuds from becoming gummy or sticky once cooked. It also stops oxidation, which leads to an ugly brown color. And if you add some common ingredients to the water, you can impart a lot of flavor before the potatoes even hit the pot. The big one is salt. This creates more of a brine, which draws moisture out of the flesh that later gets reabsorbed, essentially seasoning the potato from the inside out, leading to a tastier, more uniform finish. The brine will also ensure the interiors stay fluffy and tender throughout cooking.
You can add vinegar and onions to the water if you enjoy a tangy potato salad or use a mix of herbs like dill, chives, and bay leaves. Pickles are a delicious addition, and you can even use pickle juice in the brine. This will not only add more flavor but can also improve the texture of the potatoes.
How to make the best potato salad
You don't need to soak the potatoes for long, but if you think of it before you go to bed, soaking the cut pieces overnight in the fridge is an effective technique. A good aim is about four to six hours, but even 30 minutes can help. Chopping up the potatoes before placing them in the brine will help the flavors penetrate the vegetables quicker. If you are adding vinegar to the mix, you only need a little bit, and any food-safe type will do — just make sure it's clear in color unless you are fine with the potatoes taking on a darker shade.
Selecting the right type of potatoes before you get started is one of the key tips for making the absolute best potato salad. Yellow potatoes and Russets will absorb flavor the best and won't end up soggy. Just remember, no matter how waxy your potatoes are, they will break apart if you boil them too intensely. Aim for a simmer instead.
The dressing can be made on the side before adding to the potatoes. Adding them while they're still warm will allow for the best absorption. If you don't know where to start with the dressing, you could try this classic Southern potato salad recipe with hard-boiled eggs and mustard, or experiment with potato salad recipes that'll steal the show at any table.