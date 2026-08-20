What Cut Of Meat Does Boar's Head Use For Roast Beef?

Boar's Head is one of the most well-known producers of deli-style roast beef, and it currently offers five different types alongside pastrami and corned beef. The five varieties from Boar's Head include Deluxe Low Sodium, London Broil, Seasoned Filet, Londonport, and BuenAsado Chimichurri. The first four are made from top round while Boar's Head does not identify the specific cut used for its BuenAsado Chimichurri Roast Beef.

The Deluxe Low Sodium Roast Beef, London Broil, and the Seasoned Filet of Roast Beef are all made from cap-off top round, while the Londonport is identified simply as top round without specifying if it's cap-off. However, Boar's Head doesn't identify the cut used for the Chimichurri in any product details. Instead, it's described as USDA Choice beef, while third-party vendors describe it as hand trimmed, whole muscle beef. So the BuenAsado Chimichurri Roast Beef may also be made from top round, but the company does not confirm the cut in available information.

Top round is a subprimal cut of beef that comes from the primal cut known as round. The round is from the hindquarters of the cow on the inside of the leg. When the description says cap-off, it's referring to the muscle that covers the top round. Top round is a lean cut of beef, and removing the cap is just a more specific trimmed down version of it. It can be cut into steaks, similar to flank or skirt, but it's often used for roast beef because it benefits from a slow cook that makes it more tender. You could use it for pot roast, but bottom round is better suited for that.