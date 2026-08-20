The Wealthiest Family In Fast Food Owns This Beloved Chicken Chain

When it comes to fast food chicken, no brand has been more successful than Chick-fil-A. For nearly six decades, the chain has carved out a unique spot in the American fast food landscape, cultivating a devoted following for its signature chicken sandwiches and friendly customer service. Through multiple generations and a lot of hard work, the Cathy family has watched the chain grow from a single restaurant in Georgia to a major industry player with more than 3,000 individual locations nationwide, becoming the wealthiest fast food family as a result.

That growth has been accompanied by tremendous success. As of June 2026, the Cathy family is worth $40.2 billion. Their massive net worth ranks eighth on Forbes' official list of "America's Richest Families," and at the heart of that achievement is a family that remains dedicated to its craft. For instance, founder S. Truett Cathy launched the brand in 1967 after spending more than two decades in the restaurant business perfecting Chick-fil-A's signature sandwich. Shortly before Cathy died in 2014, his personal net worth alone was estimated at $6.3 billion.

As the family's wealth has grown to more than six times that, Chick-fil-A has remained firmly under family leadership. Cathy's children — Dan T. Cathy, Donald "Bubba" M. Cathy, and Trudy Cathy-White — serve as board chairman, executive vice president, and company ambassador, respectively. His grandson, Andrew Cathy, was named the current CEO in 2021 after his father took over as chairman. Many other second- and third-generation family members hold leadership and operational roles throughout the business.