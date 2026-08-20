The Wealthiest Family In Fast Food Owns This Beloved Chicken Chain
When it comes to fast food chicken, no brand has been more successful than Chick-fil-A. For nearly six decades, the chain has carved out a unique spot in the American fast food landscape, cultivating a devoted following for its signature chicken sandwiches and friendly customer service. Through multiple generations and a lot of hard work, the Cathy family has watched the chain grow from a single restaurant in Georgia to a major industry player with more than 3,000 individual locations nationwide, becoming the wealthiest fast food family as a result.
That growth has been accompanied by tremendous success. As of June 2026, the Cathy family is worth $40.2 billion. Their massive net worth ranks eighth on Forbes' official list of "America's Richest Families," and at the heart of that achievement is a family that remains dedicated to its craft. For instance, founder S. Truett Cathy launched the brand in 1967 after spending more than two decades in the restaurant business perfecting Chick-fil-A's signature sandwich. Shortly before Cathy died in 2014, his personal net worth alone was estimated at $6.3 billion.
As the family's wealth has grown to more than six times that, Chick-fil-A has remained firmly under family leadership. Cathy's children — Dan T. Cathy, Donald "Bubba" M. Cathy, and Trudy Cathy-White — serve as board chairman, executive vice president, and company ambassador, respectively. His grandson, Andrew Cathy, was named the current CEO in 2021 after his father took over as chairman. Many other second- and third-generation family members hold leadership and operational roles throughout the business.
Chick-fil-A's formula for success
Even as Chick-fil-A has become a billion-dollar brand, the Cathy family has kept a family-first and customer-first approach. Of course, the capital "A" in Chick-fil-A represents a general commitment to quality. Additionally, staff respond to customers with "my pleasure" due to S. Truett Cathy's pleasant hotel experience, which inspired a belief that guests should feel special when they visit.
The family's commitment to service also extends to philanthropic work, both through Chick-fil-A and beyond the company. Among the company's efforts is its Shared Table program, which was established in 2012. Since then, the chain has combated food insecurity by donating millions of meals to those in need. Likewise, through the brand's True Inspiration Awards program, Chick-fil-A awards various non-profit organizations with extensive grants to better local and international communities, as well as the environment.
Outside the company, however, the Cathy family's community support is best exemplified through the WinShape Foundation, which was founded by S. Truett and Jeanette Cathy in 1984. The non-profit operates various Christian ministry programs, which many family members, including Trudy Cathy-White and Luke Cathy, continue to take part in. Through the organization, the family has also donated to other faith-based organizations in keeping with their longstanding religious beliefs, regardless of the Chick-fil-A scandals that break out.
There's no doubt that the success of Chick-fil-A has made the Cathy family one of the wealthiest in the nation. The continued efforts of multiple generations have allowed the brand to grow over the span of decades. Its founder's people-first legacy remains an important part of the brand's approach to giving each customer a memorable experience.