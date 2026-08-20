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Anyone with celiac disease will know that finding tasty, commercially produced gluten-free bread is like finding Willy Wonka's golden ticket. Gluten gives bread its elasticity, which allows you to knead and shape it; it also impacts the crumb of the bread once it's baked. Without gluten, making bread is a trickier mission, and although many companies sell gluten-free bread, most fail to mimic the soft texture of a classic wheat loaf. But in Tasting Table's ranking of gluten-free breads, our taste tester found the golden ticket after all: Schär Gluten-Free Artisan Baker White Bread.

Schär is a family-run company, largely owned by Ulrich Ladurner. At just 23 years old, he became the manager of his parents' chemist and health-food business. At the time, Dr. Anton Schär was making food products geared towards children on various diets, some of which were gluten-free. Ladurner began distributing these products and soon caught on to the fact that there was a gap in the market — nobody was specializing in gluten-free foods exclusively.

In 1979, Ladurner took over the Schär brand and soon afterwards rebranded it to a gluten-free-focused company. So, you can thank the Schär brand for the rise of gluten-free bread. According to Family Capital, Ladurner now holds 75% of the company, and his wife is involved in the business. His children are not part of the business (yet) but are committed to the brand nonetheless.