The Best Gluten-Free Bread By Far Comes From A Family-Owned Brand
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Anyone with celiac disease will know that finding tasty, commercially produced gluten-free bread is like finding Willy Wonka's golden ticket. Gluten gives bread its elasticity, which allows you to knead and shape it; it also impacts the crumb of the bread once it's baked. Without gluten, making bread is a trickier mission, and although many companies sell gluten-free bread, most fail to mimic the soft texture of a classic wheat loaf. But in Tasting Table's ranking of gluten-free breads, our taste tester found the golden ticket after all: Schär Gluten-Free Artisan Baker White Bread.
Schär is a family-run company, largely owned by Ulrich Ladurner. At just 23 years old, he became the manager of his parents' chemist and health-food business. At the time, Dr. Anton Schär was making food products geared towards children on various diets, some of which were gluten-free. Ladurner began distributing these products and soon caught on to the fact that there was a gap in the market — nobody was specializing in gluten-free foods exclusively.
In 1979, Ladurner took over the Schär brand and soon afterwards rebranded it to a gluten-free-focused company. So, you can thank the Schär brand for the rise of gluten-free bread. According to Family Capital, Ladurner now holds 75% of the company, and his wife is involved in the business. His children are not part of the business (yet) but are committed to the brand nonetheless.
Customers refer to Schär's gluten-free bread as 'the best GF bread ever'
Online, customers sing praises of the Schär Gluten-Free Artisan Baker White Bread, especially its texture. This bread is soft, fluffy, and won't crumble like a dry pie crust when you try to spread jam on it. "Schar's Gluten Free Bread is the best GF bread ever, period ... Schar has a nice firm texture without being too dense or cake-like. It holds up well for sandwiches and toast. You can even make sandwiches the day before, and eat them the next day, and the bread is still firm and not soggy," stated one customer in their Amazon review. One big downside that people highlight, though, is the price — at around $6 per 14-ounce loaf, it's definitely not cheap.
In May 2026, Schär's Artisan Baker White Bread got an upgrade with a brand new recipe, which promised to improve on its previous version, making it even softer and more moist. Someone who had already tried the new bread wrote on Reddit, "I bought it recently, and it did seem softer, but it's still holding its shape, so it's not like the superfluffy breads like Carbonaut or Kroger's white bread, which disintegrate if you try to spread anything on them." The new Artisan Baker White Bread is also available at Walmart for a similar price. That's the thing about Schär — the brand consistently makes good bread. In our ranking of six gluten-free hot dog buns, Schär was once again the winner.