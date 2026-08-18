The Discontinued Hot-Button KFC Chicken Sandwich That's Still Available In New Zealand
Since its inception, the Double Down has been one of KFC's most polarizing menu items. Originally launched in the U.S. in 2010, the sandwich ditched the bun in favor of two fried chicken filets holding bacon, two slices of cheese, and the signature Colonel's sauce inside. The idea of replacing the carb-heavy bun with two solid pieces of protein was pooh-poohed at the time, though it could now be viewed as an ominous foretelling of the origin of keto diets and protein-maxxing.
Even though the global chain last released it for a limited time in 2023, many felt it was a discontinued KFC item that deserved a revival. So it's no surprise the cult favorite is alive and well in the land of Kiwis. KFC brought the Double Down back to New Zealand in July 2026, and this time it's got a few more upgrades for the fans. Apparently the brand's gravy is popular Down Under, so much so that KFC installed a limited-time self-serve gravy tap at one Auckland location.
Customers are encouraged to double dip their sandwiches in large cups of the gravy, somehow making the concoction even messier. KFC New Zealand also offers the sandwich in a Supercharged version, which uses Zinger Fillets and swaps out the Colonel's sauce for the chain's Supercharged Sauce. Without a bun, the crispy chicken certainly takes center stage, which is presumably what KFC was going for.
The Double Down is a hit with New Zealanders
The KFC Double Down isn't for everyone; in fact, many have spoken out against it. Yet KFC sold more than 10 million during its initial run, and the menu item immediately earned both positive press and notoriety. Even Stephen Colbert himself reluctantly chomped down on one during his late-night show. The latest New Zealand comeback certainly seems to be driven by nostalgia, and playful promotions like the self-serve gravy tap are also helping to drum up the excitement.
On Instagram, one New Zealander on Instagram stated: "Gravy on tap at KFC? This is a game changer and along with the return of the double down this is a combo of my dreams." Another Instagram user added: "The Colonel Special Sauce with the gravy is actually so good." The notorious sandwich has come a long way in public opinion, with today's fans defending the Double Down as a right to eat whatever you want, no food shaming allowed.
It's likely not the last time KFC will bring back the controversial Double Down, as fans crave that uninterrupted fried chicken flavor, with no pesky bun to get in the way. The texture of the crunchy, juicy chicken combined with the smoky bacon, gooey cheese, and a creamy, tangy sauce brings it all together. With no lettuce or tomato to slow you down, each bite is intensely rich and savory. KFC has unapologetically created an excessive sandwich that both shocks and entices.