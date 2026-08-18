The Discontinued Hot-Button KFC Chicken Sandwich That's Still Available In New Zealand

Since its inception, the Double Down has been one of KFC's most polarizing menu items. Originally launched in the U.S. in 2010, the sandwich ditched the bun in favor of two fried chicken filets holding bacon, two slices of cheese, and the signature Colonel's sauce inside. The idea of replacing the carb-heavy bun with two solid pieces of protein was pooh-poohed at the time, though it could now be viewed as an ominous foretelling of the origin of keto diets and protein-maxxing.

Even though the global chain last released it for a limited time in 2023, many felt it was a discontinued KFC item that deserved a revival. So it's no surprise the cult favorite is alive and well in the land of Kiwis. KFC brought the Double Down back to New Zealand in July 2026, and this time it's got a few more upgrades for the fans. Apparently the brand's gravy is popular Down Under, so much so that KFC installed a limited-time self-serve gravy tap at one Auckland location.

Customers are encouraged to double dip their sandwiches in large cups of the gravy, somehow making the concoction even messier. KFC New Zealand also offers the sandwich in a Supercharged version, which uses Zinger Fillets and swaps out the Colonel's sauce for the chain's Supercharged Sauce. Without a bun, the crispy chicken certainly takes center stage, which is presumably what KFC was going for.