Costco Sells This Luxury Coffee Maker For $600 Cheaper Than The Brand Listing

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If you've ever wondered what makes a $100 coffee maker different from a nearly $2,000 one, the answer is: a lot. The Jura E6 Automatic Coffee Machine is a top-of-the-line, bean-to-cup machine designed to automate nearly every step of the coffee-making experience — and one warehouse club is selling it for substantially less than the brand's own website. Considering that Costco is an excellent place to buy some small kitchen appliances, it's worth taking a second look.

Costco is selling the "piano white" version of the Jura for $1,299.99, compared with $1,899 for the identical machine on Jura's site. Retailers like Williams Sonoma and Sur la table also sell the machine at full price. Costco is charging about 32% less, so is there a catch? Well, let's figure out exactly what that four-figure price gets you, as it's certainly a luxury coffee machine connoisseurs should know about.

The E6 is a fully automatic espresso machine with a built-in conical burr grinder, so you don't have to grind the beans separately, measure grounds, tamp them, or manually pull a shot. The machine handles the entire brewing process with one push of a button. One of the biggest selling points is the proprietary Pulse Extraction Process (P.E.P.), which pulses water through the coffee grounds to create a fuller, aromatic shot. Along with a milk nozzle specially made for cappuccino, self-cleaning functions, color display, and 11 specialty preparations, it's safe to say you won't be venturing out to a coffee shop anytime soon.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.