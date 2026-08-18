My Top 3 Denver Spots For A Burger, Fries, And A Beer Under $15
Like many Americans, I can thank my perpetually broke college era for teaching me some sweet money-saving hacks. I still practice most of those "life hacks" as a thirty-something DINK with a steady full-time job plus multiple side hustles today, because let's face it: Times are tough. As a resident of Denver, Colorado — a city in a state that frequently cracks the top five in those lists of states with the highest cost of living — I'm always looking for ways to stretch my dollars a little further. Luckily, there are some killer food deals around the Mile High City if you're in the know.
At the time of this writing, one of my favorite Denver barbecue restaurants, Roaming Buffalo Bar-B-Que, holds a $3 barbecue sammy deal every Saturday. You can score two out-of-this-world al pastor tacos and a house marg for $5 every Wednesday at the Michelin Bib Gourmand-awarded La Diabla Pozole y Mezcal. I regularly take advantage of the extensive happy hour menu at Angelo's Taverna. And when I get a craving for a burger, fries, and a beer (something that happens pretty regularly, if I'm being honest), there are three Denver spots where I can snag this timeless combo for under $15 before tax and tip, depending on the date and time: Vesper Lounge, Steuben's Uptown, and The Monkey Barrel — that said, as a former server, I'm always tipping at least $5 on these steals.
Vesper Lounge
A dear friend introduced me to Vesper Lounge in Capitol Hill years ago, and the first time we visited, it happened to be a Sunday. I was introduced to Vesper's Sunday $12 burger, beer, and fries deal, and since then, it's become one of my favorite no-frills restaurants in Denver — the fact that it's a one-minute walk from my apartment complex certainly doesn't hurt. With a reasonably priced menu, friendly staff, and awesome specials, Vesper Lounge is as unpretentious as it gets. On Sundays, you can often catch me reading my Kindle at the bar or sitting outside soaking up the sun on the large 7th Avenue patio and taking advantage of the Sunday burger special: $12 for a burger, a large serving of fries, and a choice of draft beer.
The burgers aren't anything fancy — good-sized patties on a bun with your choice of cheese, plus lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles — but they're filling, dependable, and, most importantly, always tasty. I'm actually not a huge fries girlie, but Vesper's fries slap. They're thin-cut, crispy, and seasoned with a zippy, spice-heavy seasoning that really sets them apart. Honestly, they're some of my favorite fries in town, especially when I remember to order a side of harissa aioli. As for the beer, I'm generally going with a White Rascal from Avery Brewing Company. The $12 special runs every Sunday from open to close, and is hands-down my favorite burger, fries, and beer deal in Denver.
Steuben's Uptown
Before I lived across the street from Vesper Lounge, I lived across the street from Steuben's Uptown, a 17th Avenue institution since 2006. There's an adorable 1950's diner vibe to the place, and while it's certainly not 1950's prices, Steuben's has some excellent happy hour deals. As a lifelong night owl whose partner works in the service industry, I frequently land at Steuben's for its late-night happy hour deals. I rotate between a few favorites from the pared-down late-night menu, but the "Happier Meal," a burger, fries, and a can of PBR for $13, never disappoints.
Steuben's burgers are hefty and served wrapped in foil, so the cheese gets extra melty under the bun. Sometimes I'll upgrade with an egg for $2 or bacon for $3, not a bad deal considering the whole package still rings in at $15 or less before tax. The fries sometimes come served in a parchment paper-lined tin can, which is a cute, homey touch, and they're thin-cut and crispy, just how I like 'em. While I much prefer a local craft beer, I'm not one to turn up my nose at a PBR (see: broke college era). Plus, if I feel like more than one, canned PBRs are only $3 during the Lucky 11 Happy Hour, and there are other drink specials available as well. Steuben's happy hour runs daily from 2-6 p.m. and again from 9 p.m. until close.
Monkey Barrel
I'm less savvy with The Monkey Barrel than I am when it comes to Vesper and Steuben's. That said, I've popped into the hip, artsy space a handful of times and have always had a fabulous time. It's a great spot for live music, which I love, and a selection of retro arcade games plus Nintendo 64s in the booths make it ideal for date nights or evenings out with friends when we want a little something extra out of our dining experience. Another selling point is the $11 cheeseburger and Outlaw beer deal, which is available every single day, hallelujah.
This special comes with potato chips, but you can swap in French fries for $3, making the burger, fries, and beer deal $14 before tax. Since I'm not a fries fanatic, I often just stick with the chips, which are standard thin-cut potato chips, nothing fancy. The burger is a good-sized patty on a bun with a thick slice of American cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, and Monkey Barrel's secret sauce, which adds a unique little twang to the mix. Outlaw is a light, crisp lager that's an easy-to-drink beer made by Tivoli's, a Colorado brewery, that pairs nicely with a burger. The fact that The Monkey Barrel's burger special is available every day is a big plus, as is the likelihood of live music during a visit. And if you're okay with chips over fries, as I often am, you can get out the door for closer to $13.50 before tip; a real steal in today's economy.