My Top 3 Denver Spots For A Burger, Fries, And A Beer Under $15

Like many Americans, I can thank my perpetually broke college era for teaching me some sweet money-saving hacks. I still practice most of those "life hacks" as a thirty-something DINK with a steady full-time job plus multiple side hustles today, because let's face it: Times are tough. As a resident of Denver, Colorado — a city in a state that frequently cracks the top five in those lists of states with the highest cost of living — I'm always looking for ways to stretch my dollars a little further. Luckily, there are some killer food deals around the Mile High City if you're in the know.

At the time of this writing, one of my favorite Denver barbecue restaurants, Roaming Buffalo Bar-B-Que, holds a $3 barbecue sammy deal every Saturday. You can score two out-of-this-world al pastor tacos and a house marg for $5 every Wednesday at the Michelin Bib Gourmand-awarded La Diabla Pozole y Mezcal. I regularly take advantage of the extensive happy hour menu at Angelo's Taverna. And when I get a craving for a burger, fries, and a beer (something that happens pretty regularly, if I'm being honest), there are three Denver spots where I can snag this timeless combo for under $15 before tax and tip, depending on the date and time: Vesper Lounge, Steuben's Uptown, and The Monkey Barrel — that said, as a former server, I'm always tipping at least $5 on these steals.