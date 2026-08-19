This Candy-Bar Cookie Outshines All The Rest At Hershey's Chocolate World
Hershey's Chocolate World is a feast for the senses. Chocolate lovers will be totally amazed by the history, candy bars, and attractions, of course, but the bakery is not to be missed. Among the variety of chocolatey cookies available, the Heath Caramel Cookie — inspired by the classic candy bar — is the one that stands out.
Per Tasting Table's rankings of Hershey's Chocolate World cookies, this Heath Bar variety took first place out of 10 by a landslide. Though the writer admits that the candy bar upon which the cookie is based isn't among their favorites, they nonetheless heap accolades upon the Hershey's Chocolate World cookie. They mention that the cookie strikes a perfect balance between flavor and consistency without being too sweet or overly dependent on its candy bar ingredients. What's more? It tastes as delicious as it looks.
Tasting Table's assessment proves that candy bar-laden bakery treats generally outshine the rest at Hershey's Chocolate World bakery. Hershey's Cookies 'N' Creme Big Cookie came in second place, with the third and fourth spots going to the Reese's Peanut Butter Chocolate Classic Cookie and the Reese's Pieces Peanut Butter Big Cookie, respectively. Fifth place went to the Hershey's Kisses Chocolate Chunk Big Cookie, with the second half of the list filled out with a few classic cookies and a couple of overzealous Reese's cup varieties. Take a cue from these baked goods when preparing your own homemade cookies based on your favorite Hershey's candy bars.
Creating your own candy bar
You can always draw on these tried-and-true ingredient combinations found at Hershey's Chocolate World to inspire your scratch-made treats, or consider a few out-of-the-box ideas as well. With so many different Hershey's bar flavors and other candy bars to choose from, the sky's the limit for your sweets. Breaking these bars into smaller pieces makes them a perfect substitute for traditional chocolate chips.
For example, if you'd like to replicate the Hershey's Chocolate World cookie that took second place in Tasting Table's rankings, Cookies N' Creme is the Hershey's bar you can use as an ultra-sweet chocolate chip substitute. Try using a bar of Hershey's White Creme with Sprinkles and Popping Candy for an especially lively batch of cookies. Or, chop up pieces of Hershey's Pumpkin Spice Latte flavored nuggets to mix into your fall pumpkin cookies for an extra special treat. And keep Hershey's selection of plant-based candy bars in mind for a more accessible cookie.
Keep your favorite cookie recipe handy and consider the ideal base to combine with the crushed candy bar of your choosing. For example, a cookie made from chocolate-based dough would work particularly well when you mix in pieces of Hershey's Chocolate Dipped Strawberry Kisses. When you want to outshine basic baked goods, all it takes is a little culinary creativity.