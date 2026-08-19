This Candy-Bar Cookie Outshines All The Rest At Hershey's Chocolate World

Hershey's Chocolate World is a feast for the senses. Chocolate lovers will be totally amazed by the history, candy bars, and attractions, of course, but the bakery is not to be missed. Among the variety of chocolatey cookies available, the Heath Caramel Cookie — inspired by the classic candy bar — is the one that stands out.

Per Tasting Table's rankings of Hershey's Chocolate World cookies, this Heath Bar variety took first place out of 10 by a landslide. Though the writer admits that the candy bar upon which the cookie is based isn't among their favorites, they nonetheless heap accolades upon the Hershey's Chocolate World cookie. They mention that the cookie strikes a perfect balance between flavor and consistency without being too sweet or overly dependent on its candy bar ingredients. What's more? It tastes as delicious as it looks.

Tasting Table's assessment proves that candy bar-laden bakery treats generally outshine the rest at Hershey's Chocolate World bakery. Hershey's Cookies 'N' Creme Big Cookie came in second place, with the third and fourth spots going to the Reese's Peanut Butter Chocolate Classic Cookie and the Reese's Pieces Peanut Butter Big Cookie, respectively. Fifth place went to the Hershey's Kisses Chocolate Chunk Big Cookie, with the second half of the list filled out with a few classic cookies and a couple of overzealous Reese's cup varieties. Take a cue from these baked goods when preparing your own homemade cookies based on your favorite Hershey's candy bars.