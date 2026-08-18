Starbucks' Best Iced Shaken Espresso On The Menu Outshines The Classic
While Starbucks has an excellent selection of coffee beans for a standard cup of Joe along with all the classic espresso drinks, the chain prides itself on creativity. And Starbucks' menu of iced shaken espresso drinks is a testament to such culinary artistry. These refreshing and crisp iced espressos have a delicate coffee-forward flavor to complement other aromatic and dessert flavors without being overly sweet. We tried every iced shaken espresso on the menu, ranking each according to sweetness, how well they resembled their namesake flavors, and how refreshing they tasted. And the best iced shaken espresso on the menu, according to our ranking, was the hazelnut oatmilk shaken espresso.
Although you might think the classic iced shaken espresso would set the bar, the hazelnut oatmilk far outshines it and every other flavor we tasted. While the iced shaken espresso uses 2% dairy milk, we'd argue that oatmilk is much creamier. The hazelnut syrup provided a balanced sweetness and a rich nuttiness that paired perfectly with the coffee notes from the espresso. Each flavor was equally represented without overpowering or outshining each other for a well-rounded profile. And while other shaken espressos had a bitter aftertaste, the hazelnut oatmilk shaken espresso went down smoothly. It's indulgent, sophisticated, and a refreshingly cold drink to enjoy on a hot morning or afternoon.
Starbucks customers weigh in on the hazelnut oatmilk shaken espresso
Starbucks customers have taken to social media platforms like Reddit, TikTok, and YouTube to post glowing reviews about the hazelnut oatmilk shaken espresso. One Redditor proclaimed, "The hazelnut oatmilk shaken espresso is my new favorite by a long shot. It just tastes creamy and sweet to me." Another review described the drink as "nothing but smooth and sweet." While someone on TikTok said it felt more like a latte, they agreed the drink was still delicious. However, they added that it might not be worth its nearly $7 price tag. To that effect, Redditors have also come up with an ordering hack to save money on Starbucks iced hazelnut oatmilk espresso by ordering a classic regular iced shaken espresso with hazelnut syrup, blonde espresso roast, and oatmilk instead of 2% milk.
You can also make your own upgrades to the espresso. For example, one YouTuber recommended adding nondairy salted caramel cream cold foam for a little more sweet and salty notes that are closer to toffee nut than to hazelnut. Of course, hazelnut and chocolate are a classic pairing, as is chocolate and espresso. So you could also add a pump of chocolate or mocha syrup. Pair the hazelnut oatmilk shaken espresso with a Starbucks pastry like the cinnamon coffee cake or double chocolate brownie for the ultimate indulgence.