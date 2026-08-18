Starbucks' Best Iced Shaken Espresso On The Menu Outshines The Classic

While Starbucks has an excellent selection of coffee beans for a standard cup of Joe along with all the classic espresso drinks, the chain prides itself on creativity. And Starbucks' menu of iced shaken espresso drinks is a testament to such culinary artistry. These refreshing and crisp iced espressos have a delicate coffee-forward flavor to complement other aromatic and dessert flavors without being overly sweet. We tried every iced shaken espresso on the menu, ranking each according to sweetness, how well they resembled their namesake flavors, and how refreshing they tasted. And the best iced shaken espresso on the menu, according to our ranking, was the hazelnut oatmilk shaken espresso.

Although you might think the classic iced shaken espresso would set the bar, the hazelnut oatmilk far outshines it and every other flavor we tasted. While the iced shaken espresso uses 2% dairy milk, we'd argue that oatmilk is much creamier. The hazelnut syrup provided a balanced sweetness and a rich nuttiness that paired perfectly with the coffee notes from the espresso. Each flavor was equally represented without overpowering or outshining each other for a well-rounded profile. And while other shaken espressos had a bitter aftertaste, the hazelnut oatmilk shaken espresso went down smoothly. It's indulgent, sophisticated, and a refreshingly cold drink to enjoy on a hot morning or afternoon.